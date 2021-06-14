North America Next-Gen 911 Market Report 2021: Sensor Based 9-1-1 Calls Surpass Human-Based 9-1-1 Calls By YE 2026, Triggering Opportunities For ML And AI Solutions
This study outlines the NG911 vision and its progress; analyze key industry trends and market dynamics; identify the key market participants in the NG911 ecosystem; map out where key market participants reside on the NG911 value chain; provide an overview of an i3-compliant NG911 system; analyze collaborations/partnerships between ecosystem participants; provide market metrics and forecasts for NG911 penetration and revenues (2020-2026); provide market share for NG911 primary contract holders; furnish revenue forecasts for key segments in NG911 (2020-2026); and identify emerging growth opportunities for market participants.
Market Highlights
NG911 represents an industry transformation that proactively enhances public safety by acknowledging and catering to the rapidly evolving demands, products, lifestyles, and technologies of citizens. In contrast to the legacy voice-centric enhanced 9-1-1 (E9-1-1) network, NG911 supports a more diverse set of internet protocol (IP)-based communications that will enhance the speed, accuracy, and preparation of first responders.
In particular, NG911 introduces an array of innovative features and functionality that will significantly expand public safety capabilities and allow end users to efficiently relay text, data, video, and IP-based voice calls in emergency situations.
A proliferation of statewide request for proposals (RFPs), where states have centrally organized their public safety answering points (PSAPs) to conduct state-wide NG911 upgrades, have accelerated progress and reduced complexity of NG911 deployments. Moreover, the entry of large integrators with "one-stop shop," "as-a-service" business models has accelerated market progress.
Key Topics Covered:
1. NG911 Growth Environment
2. Strategic Imperatives
- The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative: Factors Impacting Growth in Public Safety
- Top 3 Strategic Imperatives in the Public Safety Sector
- NG911 High-level Objectives
- The Next Generation of Public Safety
- Key Milestones in the Emergency 9-1-1 Journey
- NG911 Growth Drivers
- NG911 Growth Restraints
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NG911 Growth Environment
- NG911 Scope of Analysis
- NG911 Market Segmentation
- NG911 Market Dynamics
- Key Competitors in the NG911 Market (2020)
- What are Customers Looking for in an NG911 Service Provider?
- Overview of an i3-compliant NG911 System
- NG911 Technical Discussion
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NG911 Total Market Metrics
- The NG911 Ecosystem
- Competitive Environment - NG911 Primary Service Providers
- Key Growth Metrics for the Total NG911 Market
- NG911 Market Metrics - Forecast Assumptions & Methodology
- NG911 Market Penetration Forecast (2020-2026)
- NG911 Market Penetration Discussion
- NG911 Primary Contract Holders Market Share (YE 2020)
- A Word on California's Unique NG911 Deployment Model
- Market Share Discussion - Primary NG911 Contract Holders (YE 2020)
- NG911 Funding - Trends & Opportunities
- Total NG911 Revenue Forecast
- NG911 Revenue Forecast Elements
- Total NG911 Revenue Forecast by Segment
- NG911 Revenue Forecasts Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Next Gen Core Services (NGCS)
- Competitive Environment - NGCS
- NGCS Market Share (YE 2020)
- Market Share Discussion - NGCS (YE 2020)
- ESInet/NGCS Revenue Forecast
- ESInet/NGCS Market Trends
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NG911 Call Handling Equipment (CHE)
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - Call Handling Equipment (CHE)
- Competitive Environment - NG911 CHE
- Call Handling Equipment (CHE) Revenue Forecast
- NG911 CHE Market Trends
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Geographical Information Systems (GIS)
- Competitive Environment - NG911 GIS
- NG911 GIS Revenue Forecast
- NG911 GIS Market Trends
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NG911 PSAP Operational Solutions
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - PSAP Operational Solutions
- Competitive Environment - NG911 PSAP Operational Solutions
- NG911 PSAP Operational Solutions Revenue Forecast
- NG911 PSAP Operational Solutions Market Trends
9. Growth Opportunity Universe - NG911 Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: 5G Triggers Opportunities for Compelling Public Safety Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: 'Platform Approach' to NG911 Expands Opportunities Across Vertical Markets
- Growth Opportunity 3: Proliferation of IoT Generates Opportunities for Additional Data Repositories (ADR)
- Growth Opportunity 4: Sensor Based 9-1-1 Calls Surpass Human-Based 9-1-1 Calls by YE 2026, Triggering Opportunities for ML and AI Solutions
10. Next Steps
