North America Mobile Apps Industry Forecast To 2026 Featuring Google, Apple, HP, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Netflix, And More

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Mobile Application Market By Store Type (Apple, Android and Others), By Application (Gaming, Music & Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Social Networking, Retail & e-commerce and Others), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Mobile Application Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).The augmented gaming technology and internet penetration have continued to expand, this results in more availability to mobile games. Games like Pokemon Go mainly use sensors like gyroscope, motion sensors, and it also uses accelerometers in smartphones and tablets in order to make sure the capability of Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) on the mobile phone via various apps.

Furthermore, there are three types of revenue models that include in-game purchases, paid game applications, and in-app advertisements that mobile games and developers of application follow.As there is growing acceptance of mobile gaming, according to a survey study which highlights that about 5-10% of gamers are eager to pay more for game applications, which is expected to increase from 2018.

Moreover, it is an established fact that once users favor the value of applications, as well as they, have a wish to unlock extended functionalities, users will tend to perform more and more in-app purchases. Games such as Candy Crush Saga, Pokemon GO, and Clash of Clans are examples of mobile gaming applications which earn more through in-app purchases as compared to other revenue channels.This market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Google, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Netflix, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc. (CA Technologies, Inc.)

Intellectsoft LLC

Verbat Technologies LLC

Key Topics Covered Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 North America Mobile Application Market, by Store Type1.4.2 North America Mobile Application Market, by Application1.4.3 North America Mobile Application Market, by Country1.5 Methodology for the Research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Geographical Expansions3.2.4 Acquisition and Mergers3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, Nov - 2020, Oct) Leading Players Chapter 4. North America Mobile Application Market by Store Type4.1 North America Apple Mobile Application Market by Country4.2 North America Android Mobile Application Market by Country4.3 North America Other Store Type Mobile Application Market by Country Chapter 5. North America Mobile Application Market by Application5.1 North America Gaming Mobile Application Market by Country5.2 North America Music & Entertainment Mobile Application Market by Country5.3 North America Health & Fitness Mobile Application Market by Country5.4 North America Social Networking Mobile Application Market by Country5.5 North America Retail & e-commerce Mobile Application Market by Country5.6 North America Others Mobile Application Market by Country Chapter 6. North America Mobile Application Market by Country6.1 US Mobile Application Market6.1.1 US Mobile Application Market by Store Type6.1.2 US Mobile Application Market by Application6.2 Canada Mobile Application Market6.2.1 Canada Mobile Application Market by Store Type6.2.2 Canada Mobile Application Market by Application6.3 Mexico Mobile Application Market6.3.1 Mexico Mobile Application Market by Store Type6.3.2 Mexico Mobile Application Market by Application6.4 Rest of North America Mobile Application Market6.4.1 Rest of North America Mobile Application Market by Store Type6.4.2 Rest of North America Mobile Application Market by Application Chapter 7. Company Profiles7.1 Google, Inc.7.1.1 Company Overview7.1.2 Financial Analysis7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.1.4 Research & Development Expense7.1.5 Recent Strategies and Developments7.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers7.1.6 SWOT Analysis7.2 Apple, Inc.7.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company7.4 IBM Corporation7.5 Microsoft Corporation7.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation7.7 Netflix, Inc.7.8 Broadcom, Inc. (CA Technologies, Inc.)7.9 Intellectsoft LLC7.10. Verbat Technologies LLCFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x677xw

