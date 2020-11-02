North America Mental Health Care Markets 2020: Post COVID-19 - MHealth Applications And Online Mental Health Platforms Improving The Accessibility & Affordability

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Digital Health Technology Innovations Transforming Mental Health Care in North America, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research highlights the technology innovations in the digital mental healthcare industry. The research service discusses the industry trends, impact of these innovations, and the growth opportunities.

Mental health illness is one of the most common disorders globally. The poor accessibility and high cost of the conventional face-to-face mental health therapy has created a huge treatment gap, and digital technologies help bridge this gap. Digital technologies play an important role in supporting and treating mental health conditions. Digital platforms in the form of online platforms and mobile app solution for mental health care decentralizes and democratizes mental care services. Topics covered include the following:

1. Executive Summary1.1 Scope of Research1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2. Technology Snapshot2.1 High and Growing Burden of Mental Health Disorder Necessitates Urgent Measures2.2 Digital Technology and Future of Mental Health Treatment2.3 Digital Technologies Changing the Paradigm of Mental Health Treatment2.4 The Types of Digital Platforms for Mental Health Therapy2.5 Digital Mental Health Solutions Improve the Accessibility and Affordability of Mental Health Care2.6 Impact Mapping of Growth Drivers of the Digital Mental Health Industry2.7 Benefits such as Better Affordability, Accessibility are Driving the Digital Mental Health Care Market2.8 Impact Mapping of Challenges of the Digital Mental Health Industry2.9 Issues Over Privacy and Efficacy are the Major Challenges with Digital Mental Health Solutions2.10 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mental Health and its Digital Solutions2.11 Ease of FDA Regulatory Guidelines During the COVID-19 Pandemic 3. Companies to Action3.1 Digital Behavioral Health Platform for Virtual Mental Health Therapy3.2 FDA Cleared Game-based Therapy for Children with ADHD3.3 Prescription-based Software Platforms for Neurological Conditions3.4 First-ever Prescription-based Digital Therapy to Receive FDA Authorization3.5 Using Virtual Reality Immersive Experience for Emotion and Stress Regulation 4. Funding Assessment4.1 Record Venture Funding in Mental Health Start-ups in 20204.2 Notable Private Funding in the Digital Mental Health Industry4.3 Digital Mental Health Care Companies Enter Into Partnerships to Broaden the Access to Services4.4 Digital Mental Health Care Partnerships to Improve the Technology and Help in Commercialization4.5 Acquisitions in the Digital Mental Health Care Industry to Improve Product Profile and Portfolio 5. Growth Opportunities5.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Improved Accessibility of Mental Health Care5.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Consumerization of Mental Health Care5.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Pediatric Mental Health Care Management5.4 Key Patents to Check 6. Key Industry Participants6.1 Database of Key Industry Participants 7. Next Steps

