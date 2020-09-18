North America Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2020 Featuring Major Players - Exosome Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific And Bio-Rad Laboratories

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Liquid Biopsy Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services; Sample; Application; End User; and, Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America, the liquid biopsy market, is anticipated to reach US$ 3,531.44 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,651.23 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019-2027.The liquid biopsy market is growing primarily due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. Restraining factors, such as low sensitivity of liquid biopsy, is likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years. On the other hand, increasing liquid biopsy due to growing application and advancements is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the North American liquid biopsy market in the coming years.Exosome Diagnostics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are among the major companies manufacturing liquid biopsy testing products to detect cancer. Therefore, increasing prevalence of cancer across the world is expected to drive the growth of the global liquid biopsy market during the forecast period.In 2019, the reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest market share in the North American liquid biopsy market based on the product & services, and the similar segment is estimated to mark the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, owing to the availability of complete set of kits for liquid biopsy.Moreover, in the United States, due to an increasing number of infected patients, healthcare professionals and leading organizations are distracting the flow of healthcare resources from research & development to primary care, which is slowing down the process of innovation. Furthermore, the pandemic spread is also preventing the clinical trials, drug development, and diagnostic industry in the US. For instance, California-based Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd., who develops liquid biopsy and has a known player in this industry, has been diverted now to manufacture kits for COVID-19. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. North America Liquid Biopsy Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. North America Liquid Biopsy Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America Liquid Biopsy Market - North America PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. North America Liquid Biopsy - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Key Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer5.2 Key Restraints5.2.1 Low Sensitivity of Liquid Biopsy5.3 Key Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing Liquid Biopsy Due to Growing Application and Advancements5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Consistent Launch of New Products5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Liquid Biopsy Market - North America Analysis6.1 North America Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis 7. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Product & Services7.1 Overview7.2 Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue Share, by Product& Service (2019 and 2027)7.3 Equipment7.4 Equipment: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Reagents & Kits7.6 Services 8. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Sample8.1 Overview8.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by Sample, 2019 and 2027 (%)8.3 Blood Based8.4 Urine Based8.5 Other Samples8.6 Other Samples: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Circulating Biomarker9.1 Overview9.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by Circulating Biomarker, 2019 and 2027 (%)9.3 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)9.4 Exosomes9.5 Free Nucleic Acid9.6 Free Nucleic Acid: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Application10.1 Overview10.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)10.3 Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)10.4 Oncology10.5 Transplant Diagnostics10.6 Other Applications 11. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By End User11.1 Overview11.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by End-User, 2019 and 2027 (%)11.3 Academic & Research Institutes11.4 Hospitals11.5 Reference Laboratories11.6 Reference Laboratories: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)11.7 Other End Users11.8 Other End Users: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 12. Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis 13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Liquid Biopsy Market13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 14. Company Profiles

