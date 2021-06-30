North America Limestone Market Report 2021: Crushed Limestone, Calcined Limestone (PCC) And Ground Limestone (GCC)

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Limestone Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America limestone market reached a volume of 1,121 Milion Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.The industry in this region comprises of products such as crushed limestone, calcined limestone (PCC) and ground limestone (GCC). These products are used widely across various industries such as construction, iron and steel manufacturing, waste-water treatment, chemical manufacturing, paper and pulp, agriculture and others.The limestone industry in North America has been primarily driven by the growth in the construction activities in the residential and commercial building sectors, transportation and other infrastructural developments. In addition, strong growth of the economy, increasing population, their rising disposable incomes and high standard of living have further increased the demand for limestone in its other industrial applications.

The federal government in Canada has recently proposed the use of ground limestone as a coloring agent in food applications, and the government in the US has allotted US$ 1 Trillion in 2018 financial budget for infrastructural development in the country. Such initiatives are expected to propel the growth of the limestone industry in the coming years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the North America limestone market. Some of the major players include: Graymont, Lhoist, Carmeuse, United States Lime and Minerals Inc., Iowa Limestone Company and Mississippi Lime Company. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties4.3 Key Industry Trends 5 North America Limestone Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Price Analysis5.4.1 Key Price Indicators5.4.2 Price Structure5.4.3 Price Trends5.5 Market Breakup by Region5.6 Market Breakup by Size5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use5.8 Market Breakup by Type5.9 Market Forecast5.10 SWOT Analysis5.11 Value Chain Analysis5.11.1 Ore Mining5.11.2 Primary Processing5.11.3 Manufacturers5.11.4 Distributors5.11.5 Exporters5.11.6 End-Users5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 6 PESTEL Analysis6.1 Political Factors6.2 Economic Factors6.3 Social Factors6.4 Technological Factors6.5 Environmental Factors6.6 Legal Factors 7 Trade Data7.1 Imports7.2 Exports 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 USA8.2 Canada 9 Market Breakup by Size9.1 Crushed9.2 Calcined (PCC)9.3 Ground (GCC) 10 Market Breakup by End-Use10.1 Construction Industry10.2 Metallurgical Industry10.3 Paper & Pulp Industry10.4 Chemical Industry10.5 Waste Water Industry10.6 Agriculture Industry 11 Market Breakup by Type11.1 High Calcium Limestone11.2 Magnesian Limestone 12 Economics of Mining 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players

Graymont

Lhoist

Carmeuse

United States Lime

Minerals Inc.

Iowa Limestone Company

Mississippi Lime Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e68g3r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-limestone-market-report-2021-crushed-limestone-calcined-limestone-pcc-and-ground-limestone-gcc-301323423.html

SOURCE Research and Markets