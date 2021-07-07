North America HPV Testing And Pap Test Market 2021-2027: High Affordability, Adoption Rate, And Access To Advanced Technological Products And Solutions

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America HPV Testing and Pap Test Market By Type, By Application, By Product, By End Use, By Country, Growth Potential, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America HPV Testing and Pap Test Market By Type, By Application, By Product, By End Use, By Country, Growth Potential, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America HPV Testing and Pap Test Market is expected to witness market growth of 32.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).HPV tests are DNA-based and allow the identification of particular strains of the virus in the specimen. HPV tests if done during the initial screening assist in the identification of abnormal cells that could become cancerous. This could prove beneficial in early detection and consequent prevention of disease, enabling healthcare experts to choose different treatment and/or preventive alternatives.The growth of the regional market is further fueled by the high affordability, adoption rate, and access to advanced technological products and solutions. In addition to it, the existence of key market players and ongoing strategic initiatives undertaken by them has majorly supplemented the growth of the regional market.

For example, Abbott Laboratories; Quest Diagnostics; Becton, Dickinson, and Company; Hologic, Inc. Femasys, Inc.; Arbor Vita Corporation are a few of the leading players operating in the HPV and Pap test market having their headquarters in the U.S.As per the American Cancer Society, there was 13,170 new cases of invasive cervical cancer were diagnosed and there was a death of around 4,250 women from cervical cancer in the United States in 2019. Therefore, the growing number of cervical cancer cases may surge the demand for HPV testing and PAP tests, boosting the market growth. The increasing number of cervical cancer cases has fueled the demand for screening programs.

These tests are proved to be beneficial in overcoming the limitations of conventional cervical screening that have resulted in alternative screening paradigms like those including detection of the human papillomavirus. Thus, the growing cases of cervical cancer across the North American region are expected to boost the demand for HPV testing and Pap test market over the forthcoming years.The US market dominated the North America HPV Testing Market by Country 2020, thereby, achieving a market value of $844.5 million by 2027. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 37.6% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The Mexico market is expected to witness a CAGR of 36.5% during (2021 - 2027).

