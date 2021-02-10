North America Healthcare Workwear Market Report 2020-2027 - COVID-19 Impact And Regional Analysis By Product; End Use, And Country

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product; End Use, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher's latest market study on "North America Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast to 2027- Product (Coveralls, Gowns, and Others), End Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, and Others) and Country, the North America healthcare workwear market was valued at US$ 693.99 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,457.44 Million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2020-2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market. Healthcare workwear protects medical professionals from harmful pathogens. There are various types of healthcare workwear available in the market used to cover every part of the body. Medical professionals choose healthcare workwear according to the requirements of their job. Few healthcare workwear types include coveralls, gowns, safety glasses or face shields, masks, gloves, lab coats, scrubs, shoes, and boot covers. Safety glasses or face shields are referred to as plastic goggles that protect against sudden splashes of fluids such as blood, vomit, or excrement. Masks are generally worn over the mouth and nose to prevent exhaling microorganisms in a sterile environment. Besides, the rising cases of COVID-19 also aid in the growth of the market. Healthcare workwear such as masks, gowns, face shields, and others helps prevent the spread of the virus and provide protection to the healthcare workers, including doctors, nursing professionals, and other hospital staff. Also, ongoing innovations, combined with various advancements in surgery, such as standardizing procedures, technical advances, and high-reliability organizing, are expected to propel the hospital sector's growth, thereby driving the demand for healthcare workwear. Furthermore, the growing incidence of chronic diseases is likely to complement market growth.The growth of the healthcare workwear market is directly influenced by the rapid development in the healthcare sector in North American countries. For instance, developed countries such as the US and Canada, drive the growth of the healthcare workwear market. According to data provided by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2018, The US ranked highest in healthcare spending among the developed nations of the world. Likewise, the healthcare sector is the largest vertically-integrated industry in Canada. Canada spends about 11.2% of GDP on healthcare. Moreover, owing to the presence of well-established market players, coupled with growing number of surgical procedures as well as an increasing number of surgical site infections also propels the market development. As per the Journal of Infectious Disease Adviser, around 27 million surgical procedures are performed in the U. S every year and 5% of these surgeries resulting in surgical site infections. Furthermore, the rising incidences of lifestyle diseases, increasing demand for affordable healthcare, the emergence of technologies like telemedicine, and the expanded role of government in the healthcare investment space are the major driving factors leading to the remarkable growth of the healthcare industry. Therefore, rapid growth in the healthcare sector in the countries in North America drives the healthcare workwear market. The healthcare workwear market in North America is concentrated with a few very well-established players. A few of the key players in the North America healthcare workwear market include 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health, O&M Halyard, International Enviroguard, Tronex International, Inc., KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION, Surgeine Healthcare ( India) Pvt. Ltd. Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America healthcare workwear market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 North America Healthcare Workwear Market - by Product1.3.2 North America Healthcare Workwear Market - by End Use1.3.3 North America Healthcare Workwear Market - by Country 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Healthcare Workwear Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.1.1 North America PEST Analysis 5. North America Healthcare Workwear Market - Key Industry Dynamics5.1 Drivers5.1.1 Growing Demand for Healthcare Workwear due to Coronavirus Outbreak5.1.2 Rapid Development in the Healthcare Sector in Developed and Developing Countries5.2 Restraints5.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Healthcare Workwear5.3 Opportunities:5.3.1 Rising Adoption of Eco-Friendly Gloves5.4 Trends:5.4.1 Development of Reusable Personal Protective Equipment5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Healthcare Workwear - North America Market Analysis6.1 North America Healthcare Workwear Market Overview6.2 North America Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast and Analysis 7. Healthcare Workwear Market - by Product7.1 Overview7.2 Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown, by Product, 2018 and 20277.3 Coveralls7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Healthcare Workwear Market for Coveralls, Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ MN)7.4 Gowns7.4.1 Healthcare Workwear Market for Gowns, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)7.5 Others7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Healthcare Workwear Market for Others, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN) 8. North America Healthcare Workwear Market Analysis End Use8.1 Overview8.2 North America Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown, by End Use, 2018 and 20278.3 Hospitals8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Healthcare Workwear Market for Hospitals, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)8.4 Home Healthcare8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Healthcare Workwear Market for Home Healthcare, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)8.5 Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Healthcare Workwear Market for Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)8.6 Others8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Healthcare Workwear Market for Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN) 9. Healthcare Workwear Market - Country Analysis9.1 Overview9.1.1 North America Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown, by Key Countries9.1.1.1 US Healthcare Workwear Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)9.1.1.2 Canada Healthcare Workwear Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)9.1.1.3 Mexico Healthcare Workwear Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN) 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North American Healthcare Workwear Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Company Profiles11.1 3M11.1.1 Key Facts11.1.2 Business Description11.1.3 Products and Services11.1.4 Financial Overview11.1.5 Swot Analysis11.1.6 Key Developments11.2 Alpha Pro Tech11.2.1 Key Facts11.2.2 Business Description11.2.3 Products and Services11.2.4 Financial Overview11.2.5 Swot Analysis11.2.6 Key Developments11.3 ANSELL LTD11.3.1 Key Facts11.3.2 Business Description11.3.3 Products and Services11.3.4 Financial Overview11.3.5 Swot Analysis11.3.6 Key Developments11.4 Cardinal Health11.4.1 Key Facts11.4.2 Business Description11.4.3 Products and Services11.4.4 Financial Overview11.4.5 Swot Analysis11.4.6 Key Developments11.5 O&M Halyard11.5.1 Key Facts11.5.2 Business Description11.5.3 Products and Services11.5.4 Financial Overview11.5.5 Swot Analysis11.5.6 Key Developments11.6 International Enviroguard11.6.1 Key Facts11.6.2 Business Description11.6.3 Products and Services11.6.4 Financial Overview11.6.5 SWOT Analysis11.6.6 Key Developments11.7 Tronex International, Inc.11.7.1 Key Facts11.7.2 Business Description11.7.3 Products and Services11.7.4 Financial Overview11.7.5 SWOT Analysis11.7.6 Key Developments11.8 KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION11.8.1 Key Facts11.8.2 Business Description11.8.3 Products and Services11.8.4 Financial Overview11.8.5 SWOT Analysis11.8.6 Key Developments 12. Appendix12.1 About the Publisher12.2 Word Index List of TablesTable 1. North America Healthcare Workwear Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)Table 2. U.S.: Healthcare Workwear Market, by Product, 2017-2027 (USD Million)Table 3. U.S.: Healthcare Workwear Market, by End Use, 2017-2027 (USD Million)Table 4. Canada: Healthcare Workwear Market, by Product, 2017-2027 (USD Million)Table 5. Canada: Healthcare Workwear Market, by End Use, 2017-2027 (USD Million)Table 6. Mexico: Healthcare Workwear Market, by Product, 2017-2027 (USD Million)Table 7. Mexico: Healthcare Workwear Market, by End Use, 2017-2027 (USD Million)Table 8. List of Abbreviation List of FiguresFigure 1. North America Healthcare Workwear Market SegmentationsFigure 2. North America Healthcare Workwear Market Segmentation - by CountryFigure 3. North America Healthcare Workwear Market OverviewFigure 4. Gowns Held Largest Share in the North America Healthcare Workwear Market by ProductFigure 5. U.S. Dominated the North America Healthcare Workwear Market in 2018Figure 6. North America Healthcare Workwear Market, Industry LandscapeFigure 7. North America - Pest AnalysisFigure 8. Impact Analysis of Drivers and RestraintsFigure 9. North America Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast and Analysis, (US$ Mn)Figure 10. Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown, by Product, 2018 and 2027 (%)Figure 11. Healthcare Workwear Market for Coveralls, Revenue and Forecast, 2017 -2027 (US$ MN)Figure 12. Healthcare Workwear Market for Gowns, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)Figure 13. Healthcare Workwear Market for Others, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)Figure 14. North America Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown by End Use, 2018 and 2027 (%)Figure 15. Healthcare Workwear Market for Hospitals, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)Figure 16. Healthcare Workwear Market for Home Healthcare, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)Figure 17. Healthcare Workwear Market for Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)Figure 18. Healthcare Workwear Market for Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)Figure 19. North America Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown by Key Countries, 2018 & 2027(%)Figure 20. US Healthcare Workwear Market Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)Figure 21. Canada Healthcare Workwear Market Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)Figure 22. Mexico Healthcare Workwear Market Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)Figure 23. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic in North American Country Markets Companies Mentioned

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell Limited

Cardinal Health

O&M Halyard

International Enviroguard

Tronex International, Inc.

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

Surgeine Healthcare ( India ) Pvt. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ehhxi

