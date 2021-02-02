North America Direct Carrier Billing Market 2020-2027 With Bango PLC, Boku Inc., Centili, And TxtNation Limited Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Direct Carrier Billing Market to 2027- COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type; Platform; End User; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The direct carrier billing market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 3,980.2Mn in 2019 to US$ 7,688.5Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. The rise in smartphone adoption across the region is driving the growth of the direct carrier billing market. Every citizen in the region is assumed to have mobile phones, smartphones in particular; thus, consumers in North America can opt for carrier billing to buy content on any digital platform, such as music streaming subscription or video subscription. Youth population in this region, with higher education and income levels, are more likely to be digitally connected as most of them are highly engaged in purchasing online games and online media; the direct carrier billing payment method is known to offer the best purchasing experience online. The wide range of direct carrier billing platforms would help open up new revenue generation sources for mobile operators, surge average revenue per user, and offer cost-effective and easy methods for new content.The Android segment led the direct carrier billing market based on platform in 2019. Android is the major factor driving the direct carrier billing market growth with players such as Google and Huawei offer apps, games, and other services for android platform users. The direct carrier billing service is being widely used on android platforms. Direct carrier billing solution providers have great potential to grow in the gaming and online media streaming segments. Also, Google Play Carrier Billing permits the customers to buy Libon (a voice over IP application created for Android and iOS by Orange Vallee - Orange S. A.'s subsidiary) minutes without using credit cards. The user can direct its purchases to monthly phone bill. This payment option is offered for both prepaid and postpaid plans.Bango PLC, Boku Inc., Centili, and txtNation Limited are among a few players operating in the North America direct carrier billing market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 1.1 Study Scope1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Direct Carrier Billing Market Landscape 4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.3 Ecosystem Analysis 5. Direct Carrier Billing Market - Key Market Dynamics 5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Growing Adoption of Smartphones5.1.2 Staggering Acceptance of Mobile Gaming & OTT Services5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Existence of Alternative Payment Channels5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Surge in Adoption of Paid Applications & Services5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Increasing Inclination Towards Advanced Payment Channels5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Direct Carrier Billing Market - North America Analysis 6.1 North America: Direct Carrier Billing Market6.1.1 North America: Direct Carrier Billing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 7. Direct Carrier Billing Market Analysis - By Type 7.1 Overview7.2 North America: Direct Carrier Billing Market, by Type7.3 Limited DCB7.4 Pure DCB7.5 MSISDN Forwarding7.6 PIN or MO Base Window 8. Direct Carrier Billing Market Analysis - By Platform 8.1 Overview8.2 North America: Direct Carrier Billing Market, by Platform8.3 iOS8.4 Android8.5 Other Platforms 9. Direct Carrier Billing Market Analysis - By End User 9.1 Overview9.2 North America: Direct Carrier Billing Market, by End User9.3 Apps and Games9.4 Online Media 10. Direct Carrier Billing Market - Country Analysis 11. Direct Carrier Billing Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis 11.1 North America 12. Industry Landscape 12.1 Market Initiative 13. Company Profiles

Bango PLC

Boku Inc.

Centili

txtNation Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uskbd0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-direct-carrier-billing-market-2020-2027-with-bango-plc-boku-inc-centili-and-txtnation-limited-dominating-301220342.html

SOURCE Research and Markets