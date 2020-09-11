North America Creatinine Measurement (Enzymatic Method & Jaffe's Kinetic Method) Market 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Creatinine Measurement Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product; Type; Sample Type; End-User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The North American Creatinine Measurement Market is expected to reach US$ 269.75 million in 2027 from US$ 148.79 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020-2027.

The US registered as the fastest-growing region in the North American creatinine measurement market. The growth of the market in the US is attributed due to rising support from the government, increasing geriatric population, implementation of strategic marketing policies by major players, and increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases.

Various companies are focusing on the advancement of the Creatinine Measurement market. For instance, Abbott, Danaher, Siemens Healthineers, and Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. have done recent developments for products.

The growth of the creatinine measurement market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disorders, growing geriatric population, and others. In recent years, the developments in the biotechnology sectors have accelerated due to the expansion of technological and engineering applications. The growth in biotechnology industry has enabled launches of various products based on bioengineering concepts.

Thus, innovations have supported the introduction of various technically advanced systems and have enabled to improve healthcare facilities. Thus, technological factors are likely to foster the growth of the North America creatinine measurement market during the forecast period.

The Jaffe's Kinase method segment held the largest market share in the North American creatinine measurement market, which is attributed to the increasing adoption of this method due to extended range of advantages. Moreover, increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases coupled with growing awareness and availability of the product in considerable margins are projected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

