North America Cell Therapy Markets, 2021-2027 - Growing Collaborative Efforts To Promote Cell Therapy & Developments In Cell Therapy Against COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Cell Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Therapy Type, Product, Technology, Application, and End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America cell therapy market is projected to reach US$ 5,740.14 million by 2027 from US$ 3,262.56 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.Based on therapy type, the North America cell therapy market is segmented into allogeneic, and autologous. The allogeneic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

The growth of segment is expected due to increasing focus on the development of regenerative therapies by increasingly emphasizing innovations and manufacturing. In addition, the availability of substantial number of approved products for clinical use is likely to continue the growth of segment during the forecast period.

However, the autologous segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.The North America cell therapy market is expected to grow owing to factors such as growing collaborative efforts to promote cell therapy, and developments in cell therapy against COVID-19. However, stringent regulations is likely to restraint the market growth during the forecast period.Vericel Corporation; MEDIPOST; NuVasive, Inc; Mesoblast Limited; Smith & Nephew; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc, and Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the North America cell therapy market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Cell Therapy Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Cell Therapy - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. North America Cell Therapy Market - Industry Dynamics5.1 Key Drivers5.1.1 Growing Collaborative Efforts to Promote Cell Therapy5.1.2 Developments in Cell Therapy Against COVID-195.2 Key Market Restraints5.2.1 Stringent Regulations5.3 Key Market Opportunities5.3.1 Focus on Cell Therapy to Treat Diabetes5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Shift Toward Automated Cell Therapy Manufacturing5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Cell Therapy Market - Regional Analysis6.1 North America Cell Therapy Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Cell Therapy Market Analysis - By Therapy Type7.1 Overview7.2 Cell Therapy Market Revenue Share, by Therapy Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)7.2.1 North America Cell Therapy Market, by Therapy Type - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)7.3 Allogeneic7.4 Autologous 8. Cell Therapy Market - By Product8.1 Overview8.2 Cell Therapy Market, by Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)8.2.1 North America Cell Therapy Market, by Product - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.3 Consumables8.4 Equipment8.5 Systems and Software 9. Cell Therapy Market - By Technology9.1 Overview9.2 Cell Therapy Market, by Technology, 2019 and 2027 (%)9.2.1 North America Cell Therapy Market, by Technology - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)9.3 Viral Vector Technology9.4 Genome Editing Technology9.5 Somatic Cell Technology9.6 Cell Immortalization Technology9.7 Cell Plasticity Technology9.8 Three-Dimensional Technology 10. Cell Therapy Market - By Application10.1 Overview10.2 Cell Therapy Market, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)10.2.1 North America Cell Therapy Market, by Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.3 Oncology10.4 Cardiovascular10.5 Orthopedic10.6 Wound Management 11. Cell Therapy Market - By End User11.1 Overview11.2 Cell Therapy Market, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)11.2.1 North America Cell Therapy Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)11.3 Hospitals11.4 Research Institutes 12. Cell Therapy Market- Regional Analysis12.1 North America: Cell Therapy Market 13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Cell Therapy Market13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 14. Cell therapy Market-Key Company Profiles

