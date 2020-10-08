North America Antibiotics Market Forecast 2020-2027: COVID-19 Impact And Regional Analysis Report Featuring Johnson & Johnson Services, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly And Co, Abbott & Pfizer

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The "North America Antibiotics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Drug Class; Action Mechanism; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America antibiotics market is expected to reach US$ 18,004.25 million by 2027 from US$ 13,527.79 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.The antibiotics market is growing primarily due to prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing development of generic drugs in the North America region. Restraining factors, such as tedious and expensive process of antibiotic development is likely to slow down the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, growing investments to combat antimicrobial resistance and incorporation of novel computing technologies for antibiotics discovery are likely to increase the growth of the Antibiotics market in the forecast period.Antibiotics refer to a class of medicines containing substances that are active against bacteria. These medicines either kill the bacteria or control the infection by inhibiting the bacterial reproduction, which in turn helps patient to recover. Antibiotics are specific to the type of bacteria being treated and are not able to be interchanged from one infection to another.The prevalence of infectious disease, especially caused by bacteria is increasing day by day. According to a study published by the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) in 2019, Carbapenem-resistant bacterial infections risk factor leads to ~49,000 hospitalization cases in the US each year. Moreover, according to CDC, in 2018, there were around 49,157 pneumonia deaths, which accounted for 15:1 per 100,00 people; moreover, in the United States, an estimated 48 million foodborne diarrhea illnesses occur annually, resulting in more than 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. According to CDC, campylobacter causes an estimated 1.5 million illnesses each year in the United States. Thus, the increasing prevalence of bacterial infections is expected to continue to drive the growth of antibiotics market during the forecast period. The prevalence of antimicrobial resistant bacteria is also increasing in developing and developed countries. Thus, the increasing prevalence of such drug-resistant bacteria compels the manufacturers and R&D faculties to come up with new effective variants of antimicrobials against the new and old bacterial strains, thereby fueling the growth of the antibiotics market. Research institutes, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies are engaged in collaborative work to address the COVID-19 outbreak. This has eventually shifted their focus from development of new antibiotics to vaccine development for COVID-19. Moreover, diversion of resources from antibiotics development to coronavirus treatment is likely to hamper overall productivity of the drug development during the forecast period. Furthermore, pharmaceutical supplies and procurement are also badly affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 in North America.In 2019, the cephalosporin segment accounted for the largest share of the market; it is further expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This class of antibiotics is usually safe due to low toxicity to self-cells and remarkable efficiency against susceptible bacteria. On the other hand, fluoroquinolones are expected to register the highest CAGR in the antibiotics market during 2020-2027. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. North America Antibiotics Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. North America Antibiotics Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 Antibiotics Market - North America PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. North America Antibiotics Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Key Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Bacterial Infections5.1.2 Increasing Development of Generic Drugs5.2 Key Market Restraints5.2.1 Tedious and Expensive Process of Antibiotic Development5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growing Investments to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Incorporation of Novel Computing Technologies for Antibiotics Discovery5.5 Impact analysis 6. Antibiotics Market - North America Analysis6.1 North America Antibiotics Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis 7. North America Antibiotics Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - By Drug Class7.1 Overview7.2 North America Antibiotics market, By Drug Class 2019 & 2027 (%)7.2.1 North America Antibiotics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Drug Class (US$ Mn)7.3 Sulfonamides7.4 Aminoglycosides7.5 Carbapenem7.6 Macrolides7.7 Fluoroquinolones7.8 Penicillin7.9 Cephalosporins7.10 Others 8. North America Antibiotics Market Analysis - By Action Mechanism8.1 Overview8.2 North America Antibiotics Market, By Action Mechanism 2019-2027 (%)8.2.1 North America Antibiotics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Action Mechanism (US$ Mn)8.3 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors8.4 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors8.5 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors8.6 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors8.7 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors8.8 Others 9. Antibiotics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Antibiotics Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Company Profiles.11.1 Key Facts11.2 Business Description11.3 Products and Services11.4 Financial Overview11.5 SWOT Analysis11.6 Key Developments

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company.

Abbott

Pfizer Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1blw8v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-antibiotics-market-forecast-2020-2027-covid-19-impact-and-regional-analysis-report-featuring-johnson--johnson-services-bristol-myers-squibb-eli-lilly-and-co-abbott--pfizer-301148499.html

SOURCE Research and Markets