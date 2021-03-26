North America And Europe Video Telematics Market 2021-2025 - Increasing Commoditisation Of Video Telematics Hardware Expected

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Video Telematics Market - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Video Telematics Market - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How will the emerging video telematics market evolve in 2021 and beyond? The report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry.

The analyst forecasts that the active installed base of video telematics systems in Europe and North America will grow at a CAGR of 16.4 percent from almost 2.9 million units at the end of 2020 to 6.2 million by 2025. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

The Video Telematics Market is the second consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the market for video telematics solutions. This strategic research report provides you with 180 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

The installed base of video telematics systems in North America and Europe to exceed 6 million units by 2025

The integration of cameras to enable various video-based solutions in commercial vehicle environments is an important trend in the fleet telematics sector. The analyst's definition of video telematics includes a broad range of camera-based solutions deployed in commercial vehicle fleets either as standalone applications or as an added feature to conventional fleet telematics. The front-running North American video telematics market is more than twice the size of the European, which is so far largely dominated by activities in the UK. The analyst estimates that the installed base of active video telematics systems in North America reached 2.1 million units in 2020.

Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2 percent, the active installed base is forecasted to reach more than 4.4 million units in North America by 2025. In Europe, the installed base of active video telematics systems is estimated to almost 0.8 million units in 2020. The active installed base in the region is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 17.9 percent to reach 1.8 million video telematics systems in 2025.

The video telematics market is served by a number of different types of players, ranging from specialists focused specifically on video telematics solutions, to general fleet telematics players which have introduced video offerings, and hardware-focused suppliers offering mobile digital video recorders (DVRs) and vehicle cameras used for video telematics. The analyst ranks Streamax, Lytx and Samsara as the leading video telematics players in their respective categories.

Streamax is the leading hardware provider, that also offers software dashboards which are widely used together with its devices, said Rickard Andersson, Principal Analyst.

He adds that Lytx has the largest number of video telematics subscriptions, with an estimated installed base in the range of 700,000 connected devices. Samsara stands out among the general fleet telematics players as a particularly strong provider with a sizable number of camera units deployed across its subscriber base.

Highlights from the second edition of the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

Descriptions of video telematics applications and associated concepts.

Comprehensive overview of the video telematics value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 39 companies offering video telematics software and hardware.

Market forecasts lasting until 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Video telematics solutions1.1 Introduction to video telematics1.1.1 Video telematics as a standalone application1.1.2 Video telematics as an integrated part of fleet telematics1.2 Video telematics applications and associated concepts1.2.1 Video-based driver management1.2.2 Driver fatigue and distraction monitoring1.2.3 Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)1.2.4 Driver training and coaching1.2.5 Managed services1.2.6 Exoneration of drivers and insurance-related functionality1.3 Business models

2 Market forecasts and trends2.1 Market analysis2.1.1 Video telematics vendor market shares2.1.2 The North American video telematics market2.1.3 The European video telematics market2.1.4 Rest of World outlook2.2 Value chain analysis2.2.1 Video telematics solution providers2.2.2 Fleet telematics solution providers2.2.3 Hardware-focused suppliers2.2.4 Insurance industry players2.3 Market drivers and trends2.3.1 Privacy issues expected to soften as video telematics becomes mainstream2.3.2 Regulatory developments can drive adoption of camera-based technology 2.3.3 M&A activity on the rise for video telematics2.3.4 Partnership strategies common in the video telematics space2.3.5 Increasing commoditisation of video telematics hardware expected2.3.6 Artificial intelligence and machine vision capabilities become table stakes

3 Company profiles and strategies3.1 Video telematics solution providers3.1.1 Bendix3.1.2 CameraMatics3.1.3 Exeros Technologies3.1.4 Fastview 3603.1.5 FleetCam3.1.6 iCAM Video Telematics3.1.7 Idrive3.1.8 LightMetrics3.1.9 Lytx 3.1.10 Nauto 3.1.11 Netradyne 3.1.12 Seeing Machines 3.1.13 SmartWitness 3.1.14 SureCam 3.1.15 Surfsight (Lytx) 3.1.16 Vision Techniques 3.1.17 VisionTrack 3.1.18 VUE3.2 Fleet telematics solution providers3.2.1 Azuga3.2.2 Ctrack3.2.3 J. J. Keller3.2.4 KeepTruckin3.2.5 Matrix Telematics3.2.6 Microlise3.2.7 MiX Telematics3.2.8 Omnitracs3.2.9 Radius Telematics 3.2.10 Samsara 3.2.11 Trakm8 3.2.12 Trimble 3.2.13 Verizon Connect3.3 Hardware-focused suppliers3.3.1 D-TEG3.3.2 Garmin3.3.3 Howen3.3.4 Micronet3.3.5 PFK Electronics3.3.6 Pittasoft (BlackVue)3.3.7 Streamax3.3.8 Zone Defense (Pro-Vision)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzzdya

