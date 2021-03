North America And Asia-Pacific Smart Metering Market 2021-2025 - Overview Of Next-Generation PLC, RF And Cellular Standards For Smart Grid Communications

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Metering in North America and Asia-Pacific - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Metering in North America and Asia-Pacific - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Metering in North America and Asia-Pacific market report analyes the latest smart metering developments in two dynamic regions. This strategic research report provides you with over 225 pages of unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.

According to this report, the penetration of smart electricity meters in North America reached 68 percent in 2020. Overall, the installed base of smart electricity meters will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 percent during 2019-2025 to reach a total of 153.8 million units at the end of the forecast period. Over the next five years, the penetration of smart meters in the US will grow to reach a level of 84 percent while the respective figure for the more advanced Canadian market will reach 92 percent.

According to the study, yearly shipments of smart electricity meters in North America will grow from 9.8 million units in 2019 to 17.4 million units in 2025. The Covid-19 pandemic had a notable impact on deployments during 2020 with a year-over-year decrease of around 13 percent in annual shipment volumes. The market is however expected to recover in 2021 with forecasted shipment volumes of 10.7 million units. Along with the increase in smart meter refreshment projects, the development of smart metering technology in the North American market has in the last couple of years shifted focus to serving the demand of utilities which are to begin second-wave smart meter rollouts.

These utilities are now looking to leverage their existing network canopies for a wider array of smart city applications beyond metering while also trying to figure out how to cope with the integration of the rapidly increasing number of electric vehicles and distributed energy resources into the grid infrastructure.

Highlights from the report:

In-depth market profiles of the US, Canada , China , India , Japan , South Korea , Australia and New Zealand .

, , , , , and . 360-degree overview of next-generation PLC, RF and cellular standards for smart grid communications.

Profiles of the key players in the smart metering industry in North America and Asia-Pacific .

and . New detailed forecasts for smart electricity meters until 2025.

Analysis of the latest market and industry developments in each of the countries.

Case studies of smart metering projects by the leading energy groups in the two regions.

This report answers the following questions:

How are national energy policies driving the adoption of smart metering?

What is the current deployment status of major utilities in North America and Asia-Pacific ?

and ? How are market-liberalising reforms changing the energy utility sector in Asia ?

? How is the smart metering market in India developing?

developing? What is the current state of smart metering in Japan and South Korea ?

and ? How will the Chinese market evolve after completing its first wave of deployments?

How has the industry in Australia been affected by the transition to market-driven rollouts?

been affected by the transition to market-driven rollouts? Which communications technologies are being used for smart metering in Asia-Pacific and North America ?

and ? Which are the leading smart metering solution providers in North America and Asia-Pacific ?

and ? What is the outlook for second-wave rollouts in North America and Asia-Pacific ?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Smart grids and intelligent meters1.1 Introduction to smart grids1.2 Smart metering1.2.1 Smart metering applications1.2.2 Smart metering infrastructure1.2.3 Benefits of smart metering1.3 Project strategies1.3.1 System design and sourcing1.3.2 Rollout and integration1.3.3 Implementation and operation1.3.4 Communicating with customers1.4 Regulatory issues1.4.1 Models for the introduction of smart meters1.4.2 Standardisation1.4.3 Individual rights issues

2 IoT networks and communications technologies2.1 IoT network technologies2.1.1 Network architectures2.1.2 Unlicensed and licensed frequency bands2.2 PLC technology and standards2.2.1 International standards organisations2.2.2 G3-PLC2.2.3 PRIME2.2.4 Meters & More2.3 3GPP cellular and LPWA technologies2.3.1 2G/3G/4G/5G cellular technologies and IoT2.3.2 The role of cellular networks in smart meter communications2.3.3 NB-IoT and LTE-M networks in North America and Asia-Pacific2.3.4 LoRa & LoRaWAN2.3.5 Sigfox2.4 IEEE 802.15.4-based RF2.4.1 IEEE 802.15.42.4.2 Wi-SUN2.4.3 Proprietary IPv6 connectivity stacks based on 802.15.4

3 Smart metering industry players3.1 Meter vendors3.1.1 Itron3.1.2 Landis+Gyr3.1.3 Aclara (Hubbell)3.1.4 Honeywell3.1.5 Sensus (Xylem)3.1.6 Aichi Tokei Denki3.1.7 Allied Engineering Works3.1.8 CHINT Instrument & Meter3.1.9 Clou Electronics 3.1.10 Dongfang Wisdom Electric 3.1.11 Fuji Electric 3.1.12 Genus Power Infrastructures 3.1.13 GoldCard Smart Group 3.1.14 Hexing Electrical 3.1.15 HPL Electric & Power 3.1.16 Holley Technology 3.1.17 Iljin Electric 3.1.18 Innover Technology 3.1.19 ITI Limited 3.1.20 Kaifa Technology 3.1.21 Linyang Energy 3.1.22 LonDian Electrics 3.1.23 LS Electric 3.1.24 Mitsubishi Electric 3.1.25 Networked Energy Services 3.1.26 NamJun 3.1.27 Omni System 3.1.28 Osaki Electric & EDMI 3.1.29 PSTEC 3.1.30 Sanxing Electric 3.1.31 Schneider Electric 3.1.32 Secure Meters 3.1.33 Star Instrument 3.1.34 Suntront Technology 3.1.35 Toshiba Toko Meter Systems 3.1.36 Wasion 3.1.37 Viewshine 3.1.38 XJ Metering 3.1.39 ZenMeter (Enzen) 3.1.40 ZENNER Metering Technology3.2 Communications solution providers3.2.1 CyanConnode3.2.2 Eaton3.2.3 Fujitsu3.2.4 Nighthawk3.2.5 NURI Telecom3.2.6 Tantalus Systems3.2.7 Trilliant3.2.8 Chinese & Korean PLC communications technology providers3.3 Software solution providers3.3.1 Fluentgrid3.3.2 Hansen Technologies3.3.3 Harris Utilities3.3.4 IPKeys Technologies3.3.5 Oracle3.3.6 OSIsoft3.3.7 SAP3.3.8 Siemens3.4 System integrators and communications service providers

4 Market analysis4.1 North America4.1.1 Market forecast4.1.2 Technology trends4.1.3 Industry analysis4.2 Asia4.2.1 Market forecast4.2.2 Technology trends4.2.3 Industry analysis4.3 Australia and New Zealand4.3.1 Market forecast4.3.2 Technology trends4.3.3 Industry analysis

5 North America5.1 Regional summary5.2 United States5.2.1 Electricity and gas utilities5.2.2 Smart grid funding and policies5.2.3 Regional overview: Northeast5.2.4 Regional overview: Midwest5.2.5 Regional overview: South5.2.6 Regional overview: West5.3 Canada5.3.1 Electricity and gas utilities5.3.2 Ontario's smart meter rollout5.3.3 Smart metering initiatives in other provinces

6 Asia-Pacific6.1 Regional summary6.2 China6.2.1 Electricity and gas utility industry structure6.2.2 Smart grid policies and initiatives6.2.3 Smart meter rollouts6.3 India6.3.1 Electricity and gas utility industry structure6.3.2 Smart grid policies and initiatives6.3.3 Smart grid funding and deployments6.3.4 Aggregated procurement of smart meters6.4 Japan6.4.1 Electricity and gas utility industry structure6.4.2 Smart grid and metering initiatives6.5 South Korea6.5.1 Electricity and gas utility industry structure6.5.2 Smart grid and metering initiatives6.6 Australia6.6.1 Electricity and gas utility industry structure6.6.2 Early smart meter rollouts and demonstration projects6.6.3 Market reforms and transition to market-driven smart meter rollouts6.7 New Zealand6.7.1 Electricity industry structure6.7.2 Industry driven rollout of smart meters

7 Case studies7.1 North America7.1.1 Ameren7.1.2 Consolidated Edison7.1.3 Entergy7.1.4 BC Hydro7.1.5 Hydro- Quebec7.2 Asia7.2.1 Energy Efficiency Services Limited7.2.2 Korea Electric Power Corporation7.2.3 State Grid Corporation of China7.2.4 Tokyo Electric Power Company7.3 Australia and New Zealand7.3.1 intelliHUB7.3.2 Vector7.3.3 Western Power

