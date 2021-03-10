North America $81 Billion Life Science Tools Market To 2027: Growth Of Cell & Gene Therapies & Increasing Demand For Biopharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Life Science Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-use, by Technology (Cell Biology, Proteomics Technologies), by Product (PCR & qPCR, Cell Biology), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America life science tools market size is expected to reach USD 81.9 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 11.6%

The market growth is attributed to a rise in government funding for life science technologies, growth of cell & gene therapies, increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and a rise in competition among prominent market entities.Competitive dynamics continue to drive a rapid pace of innovation in sequencing, multiplex platforms, and major categories of mass spectrometry and liquid chromatography; this supports growth via upgrade/replacement cycles and expands the applicability of technologies. An increase in investments for R&D of life science tools is expected to drive the market significantly.For instance, Thermofisher Scientific, one of the leading players in the market, increased its R&D expenditure by 7.32% to USD 0.264 billion year-over-year by the quarter ending June 30, 2020. A rise in the number of strategic deals & developments coupled with the steady commercial success of biopharmaceuticals is expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast period.The Bristol-Myers Squibb/Celgene acquisition ( USD 74 billion), AbbVie/Allergan acquisition ( USD 63 billion), Takeda/Shire acquisition ( USD 58.6 billion), Danaher and GE Biopharma M&A deal ( USD 21.4 billion), Amgen / Celgene's Otezla deal ( USD 13.4 billion), and Pfizer/Array Biopharma merger ( USD 11.4 billion) were some of the largest biopharma merger and acquisition deals of 2019.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope1.1 Research Assumptions1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Information Procurement1.4 Information or Data Analysis1.5 Market Formulation & Validation1.6 Market Model1.6.1 Nucleic Acid Preparation market1.6.2 Cell biology market1.6.2.1 Comparison of 3D cell culture techniques1.6.3 Next-Generation Sequencing & Transfection Electroporation market1.6.4 Market study, by Technology1.6.5 QFD modeling for market share assessment of technologies1.6.6 Market study, by end use1.7 Global Market: CAGR Calculation1.8 Objectives Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Market Summary, 2019 Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope3.1 Market Dynamics3.1.1 Market driver analysis3.1.1.1 Increased government funding for life science technologies3.1.1.2 Growth of cell and gene therapies3.1.1.3 Rise in demand for biopharmaceuticals (biologics and biosimilars)3.1.1.4 Technological advancements in life science tools3.1.1.5 Applications of genomic and proteomic technologies for precision medicine3.1.2 Market restraint analysis3.1.2.1 High cost for some technologies3.1.2.2 Dearth of skilled professionals3.1.3 Market opportunity analysis3.1.3.1 Rise in the number of strategic deals & developments3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping for Technology, 2019 (USD Million)3.3 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on North America Life Science Tools Market3.3.1 Impact on the supply chain3.3.2 Impact on life sciences & healthcare industry3.4 Market Share Analysis3.4.1 Company Size3.4.2 Product portfolio3.4.3 Strategic Initiatives3.5 Business Environment Analysis3.5.1 SWOT Analysis; By factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)3.5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis Chapter 4 Technology Movement Analysis4.1 Market: Technology Movement Analysis4.2 Genomic Technology4.3 Proteomics Technology4.4 Cell Biology Technology4.5 Other Analytical & Sample Preparation Technology4.6 Lab Supplies & Technologies Chapter 5 Product Business Analysis5.1 North America Life Science Tools Market: Product Movement Analysis5.2 Next-Generation Sequencing5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast for NGS, 2016-2027 (USD Million)5.2.2 Instruments5.2.3 Consumables5.2.4 Services5.3 PCR & qPCR5.4 Flow Cytometry5.5 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR)5.6 Microscopy & Electron Microscopy5.7 Liquid Chromatography (LC)5.8 Mass Spectrometry (MS)5.9 Nucleic Acid Preparation (NAP)5.10 Transfection Electroporation5.11 Cell Biology5.12 Cloning5.13 Other products & services5.13.1 Market for other products & services, 2016-2027 (USD Million)5.13.2 Antibodies5.13.3 General supplies5.13.4 Nucleic Acid Microarray5.13.4.1 Instruments5.13.4.2 Consumables5.13.4.3 Services5.13.5 Others5.13.5.1 Market for others, 2016-2027 (USD Million)5.13.5.2 Instruments5.13.5.3 Consumables5.13.5.4 Services Chapter 6 End-use Movement Analysis6.1 Market: End-use Movement Analysis6.2 Government & Academic6.3 Biopharmaceutical Company6.4 Healthcare6.5 Industrial Application Chapter 7 Regional Movement Analysis Chapter 8 Company Profiles

