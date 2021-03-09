North America $743 Mn Course Authoring Software Market To 2027: Leading Players Are Adobe, Articulate, Brainshark, Easygenerator, Elucidat; Instructure, ISpring Solutions, LearnWorlds, Lessonly, SAP

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Course Authoring Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cloud Segment to Dominate North America Course Authoring Software Market during 2019-2027North America Course Authoring Software Market is expected to reach US$ 743.77 million by 2027 from US$ 296.96 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the North America course authoring software market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Cloud based solutions boosting the acceptance of course authoring software is the major factor driving the growth of the North America course authoring software market. However, issues associated with low commitment and encouragement to the deployment of course authoring software hinders the growth of North America course authoring software market.By the end user, is sub-segmented into educational institutes and enterprises. The educational institutes' segment is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of virtual classrooms and e-learning, particularly after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. North America is adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the pandemic is providing new opportunities for course authoring software market in North America. Though the impacts on the diverse businesses are well-known, the education sector is also facing the largest disruption in recent remembrance. Educational institutions in the region are offering online learning owing to travel bans as well as quarantine measures.

Presently, the region is characterized by the presence of developed nations such as the US and Canada, where the demand for education technology solutions & services is quite high owing to the huge presence of course authoring software providers, smart device manufacturers, cloud service providers, and high adoption of advanced technologies among educational institutions and corporate organization.

The education technology industry has been flourishing at an impressive pace in the US due to high adoption of advanced online course among end users and growing investment and funding in edtech start-ups. In terms of COVID-19 outbreak, the US is the worst affected country in terms of confirmed cases and deaths, as per latest WHO reports. However, in the first and second quarter of 2020, schools and universities were shutdown, which bolstered the growth in the adoption of e-learning.

After second quarter of 2020, the educational institutes and corporate organization adopted the online course for the enhancement of their students' and employees' skills. The continuous adoption of distance learning through virtual classrooms and online exams & assessment tools, in the wake of ongoing pandemic and closure of schools across major North American countries, is propelling the demand for education technology in the region, which is driving the growth of the North America course authoring software market.Adobe Inc.; Articulate Global Inc.; Brainshark, Inc.; Easygenerator; Elucidat; Instructure, Inc.; iSpring Solutions Inc.; LearnWorlds; Lessonly, Inc.; SAP Litmos are among the leading companies in the North America course authoring software market.

The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, iSpring Solutions Inc. slashed the prices of its eLearning Authoring Toolkit by 90% in order to support training during pandemic. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. North America Course Authoring Software Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 North America PEST Analysis4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. North America Course Authoring Software Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1.1 Cloud Based Solutions Boosting the Acceptance of Course Authoring Software5.1.2 Digital Advancements in Education Sector5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Low Commitment and Encouragement to the Deployment of Course Authoring Software5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growing Acceptance of Online Courses and Professional Certifications5.4 Market Trends5.4.1 Increasing Demand of Artificial Intelligence5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Course Authoring Software Market- North America Analysis6.1 North America Course Authoring Software Market Overview6.2 North America Course Authoring Software Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players 7. North America Course Authoring Software Market Analysis - By Deployment7.1 Overview7.2 North America Course Authoring Software Market Breakdown, By Deployment, 2019 & 20277.3 Cloud7.4 On-Premise 8. North America Course Authoring Software Market Analysis - By End user8.1 Overview8.2 North America Course Authoring Software Market Breakdown, By End user, 2019 & 20278.3 Educational Institutes8.4 Enterprises 9. North America Course Authoring Software Market -Country Analysis9.1 Overview9.1.1 North America: Course Authoring Software Market, by Key Country9.1.1.1 US: Course Authoring Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.1.1.2 Canada: Course Authoring Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.1.1.3 Mexico: Course Authoring Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Course Authoring Software Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Initiative11.3 Merger and Acquisition 12. Company Profiles12.1 Key Facts12.2 Business Description12.3 Products and Services12.4 Financial Overview12.5 SWOT Analysis12.6 Key Developments

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Brainshark, Inc.

Easygenerator

Elucidat

Instructure, Inc.

iSpring Solutions Inc.

LearnWorlds

Lessonly, Inc.

SAP Litmos

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7cfac

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-743-mn-course-authoring-software-market-to-2027-leading-players-are-adobe-articulate-brainshark-easygenerator-elucidat-instructure-ispring-solutions-learnworlds-lessonly-sap-301243681.html

SOURCE Research and Markets