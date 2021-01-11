North America $650 Million Vitamin D Market To 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Vitamin D Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Milk, Egg, Fruits & Vegetables, Seaweeds), by Form, by Analog, by IU Strength, by Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America vitamin D market size is projected to reach USD 666.4 million by 2027 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%The growth is mainly driven by the rising demand for the product for the manufacturing of fruit juices and drinks, bakery goods, and snacks, in the food and beverage industry.The strong presence of pharmaceutical and food industries, coupled with growing consumer awareness about the consumption of nutrition-rich food are the factors expected to fuel the demand for vitamin D in the region over the forecast period. The advancements in vitamin D rich food products coupled with the presence of prominent multinational players such as Nestle S.A. and The Kraft Heinz Company in the regional market are expected to positively impact the vitamin D market growth.In North America, vitamin D supplements with 600 IU dosage are mainly consumed by people of 4 to 70 years of age. The daily dosage of approximately 600 IU vitamin D is recommended to maintain a sufficient amount of vitamin content required for the human body. The prevalence of vitamin deficiencies among the consumers is expected to increase the consumption of vitamin D supplements with 600 IU dosage in the region.Milk is one of the primary sources of vitamin D in the American diet. According to the National Health and Nutrition Survey (NHANES), Americans get 42.6% of their vitamin D from milk. As the Northern part of the country does not get enough sunlight, people in these areas are dependent on alternative sources of vitamin D; it is likely to boost the demand for vitamin D from milk sources. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope1.1. Information Procurement1.2. Information Analysis & Data Analysis Models1.3. List of Data Sources Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Segmental Outlook2.3. Competitive Insights Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1. Industry Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook3.1.2. Related Market Outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Raw Material Trends3.3.1.1. Major Raw Material Analysis3.3.1.2. Procurement Best Practices3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends3.3.2.1. Technology Trends3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis3.3.3.1. Direct to Consumer3.3.3.2. Distributors3.3.3.3. Online Mode of Distribution3.4. Technology Overview3.5. Regulatory Framework3.6. North America Vitamin D Market - Market Dynamics3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.6.3. Industry Challenges3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: North America Vitamin D Market3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis3.7.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.8. Market Entry Strategies Chapter 4. North America Vitamin D Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. North America Vitamin D Market: Form Movement Analysis, 2019 & 20274.2. Liquid4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)4.3. Dry Chapter 5. North America Vitamin D Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. North America Vitamin D Market: Source Movement Analysis, 2019 & 20275.2. Milk5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)5.3. Egg5.4. Fruits & VegeTables5.5. Seaweeds5.6. Others Chapter 6. North America Vitamin D Market: Analog Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. North America Vitamin D Market: Analog Movement Analysis, 2019 & 20276.2. Vitamin D26.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)6.3. Vitamin D3 Chapter 7. North America Vitamin D Market: IU Strength Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1. North America Vitamin D Market: IU Strength Movement Analysis, 2019 & 20277.2. 400 IU7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)7.3. 600 IU7.4. 800 IU7.5. Others Chapter 8. North America Vitamin D Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis8.1. North America Vitamin D Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 20278.2. Functional Food & Beverages8.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)8.2.2. Food Supplements8.2.3. Fruit Juice & Drinks8.2.4. Dairy Products8.2.5. Snacks & Cereals8.2.6. Others8.3. Personal Care8.4. Feed & Pet Food8.5. Pharmaceuticals Chapter 9. North America Vitamin D Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis9.1. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2027 Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry10.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)10.3. Vendor Landscape10.3.1. List of Key Distributors & Chanel Partners10.3.2. Key Customers10.4. Public Companies10.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis10.4.2. Company Ranking10.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis10.4.3.1. Market Differentiators10.4.4. SWOT Analysis Of Public Companies10.5. Private Companies10.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence10.5.2. Company Market Position Analysis Chapter 11. Company Profiles11.1. Company Overview11.2. Financial Performance11.3. Product Benchmarking11.4. Strategic Initiatives

