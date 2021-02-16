North America $5.89 Billion Sports Medicine Market To 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Sports Medicine Market 2020-2030 by Product (Repair, Recovery, Monitoring, Accessories), Application (Knee, Shoulder, Hip), End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American sports medicine market is expected to grow by 5.7% annually in the forecast period and reach $5,890.3 million by 2030 driven by rising incidents of sports injuries, consistent innovation of new products and treatment modalities, and growing healthcare expenditure.Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies of the period 2015-2019 and provides a forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America sports medicine market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Application, End User, and Country.The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America sports medicine market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions. Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Arthrex Inc.

Bioventus LLC

Breg, Inc.

Ceterix Orthopaedics Inc.

ConMed Corporation

DJO, LLC

Johnson & Johnson

Mueller Sports Medicine , Inc.

, Inc. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

RTI Surgical, INC.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product3.1 Market Overview by Product3.2 Body Reconstruction and Repair Devices3.2.1 Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices3.2.2 Implants3.2.3 Arthroscopy Devices3.2.4 Repair Devices3.2.5 Orthobiologics3.2.6 Prosthetics3.3 Body Support and Recovery Devices3.3.1 Braces and Supports3.3.2 Physiotherapy3.3.3 Compression Clothing3.3.4 Topical Pain Relief3.3.5 Other Body Support and Recovery Devices3.4 Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices3.4.1 Cardiac Monitoring Devices3.4.2 Respiratory Monitoring Devices3.4.3 Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices3.4.4 Musculoskeletal Monitoring Devices3.4.5 Other Monitoring/Evaluation Devices3.5 Accessories 4 Segmentation of North America Market by Application4.1 Market Overview by Application4.2 Knee Injury4.3 Shoulder Injury4.4 Hip Injury4.5 Foot and Ankle Injury4.6 Elbow and Wrist Injury4.7 Other Injuries 5 Segmentation of North America Market by End User5.1 Market Overview by End User5.2 Hospitals5.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers5.4 Physiotherapy Centers and Clinics5.5 Other End Users 6 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country6.1 Overview of North America Market6.2 U.S.6.3 Canada6.4 Mexico 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Overview of Key Vendors7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A7.3 Company Profiles 8 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management8.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gp7m9e

