North America $2.1 Billion Cheese Powder Markets To 2028: Increasing Demand Of Ready-To-Eat Meals And Convenience Food Uplifts The Demand

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Cheese Powder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Parmesan, Cheddar, Romano, Swiss), by Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Flavors, Snacks, RTE), and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America cheese powder market size is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028., expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for convenience foods owing to a time-constrained lifestyle. The increasing awareness about the harmful effects associated with synthetic food ingredients is further driving the growth of natural ingredients, such as cheese powders, in the region.Consumers around the world are demanding convenient solutions that can help with their busy lifestyles and simplify nutritional requirements. Ready-To-Eat (RTE) meals are becoming an essential part of human life. These meals are preferred due to their nutritional values, ease of preparation, and availability of a wide selection. These meals have played a significant role in the growth of the food & beverage industry and are highly popular among end-users.The U.S. fast-food industry has witnessed tremendous growth from being a mere USD 6 billion industry in 1970 to more than USD 250 billion in 2019. People have been increasingly focusing on the ingredients and flavors used in the food products along with their origin. This changing trend has pushed manufacturers to offer new and innovative ingredients, helping the growth of the market.The foodservice and retail sectors are finding major opportunities for the product across the globe. Millennials are pushing manufacturers to think out of the box as this generation prefers products that are healthy, high in proteins, easy-to-use, and taste good. Their needs have a huge impact on the way products are manufactured, including the packaging elements.However, the increasing occurrence of lactose intolerance and milk allergies is expected to hinder the growth of the cheese powder market over the forecast period in North America. Lactose intolerance is a very common trait found across almost every part of the world and over 60% of the global population has some levels of milk allergies. Consumers with lactose intolerance are turning their focus toward lactose-free plant-based alternatives to incorporate the necessary calcium and vitamins in their diet, which is expected to create challenges for the market in the region.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope1.1 Information Procurement1.2 Information Analysis & Data Analysis Models1.3 List Of Data Sources Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 market Outlook2.1.1 Market Snapshot2.1.2 Segmental Insights2.1.3 Competitive Outlook Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, And Scope3.1 Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1 Parent Market Analysis: Dairy Products Market3.1.2 Related Market Outlook: Dairy Ingredients Market3.2 North America Cheese Powder Market- Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1 Sales/Retail Channel Analysis3.3.2 Profit Margin Analysis3.4 Market Dynamics3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis3.4.1.1 Increasing Demand Of Ready-To-Eat Meals And Convenience Food Uplifts The Demand3.4.1.2 Rapid Growth Of The Fast-Food Industry3.4.1.3 Product Innovations And Greater Shelf Life Expected To Boost Demand3.4.1.4 Improved Taste Of Processed Cheese Along With Developments In Packaging3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.4.2.1 Increasing Occurrence Of Lactose Intolerance And Cardiovascular Diseases3.4.2.2 Increasing Number Of Vegans3.4.3 Industry Challenges3.4.3.1 Phthalates Contamination Risks In Cheese Premixes3.4.4 Industry Opportunities3.4.4.1 Increased Demand For Packaged Foods In North America3.5 Business Environment Analysis3.5.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's3.6 Roadmap of North America Cheese Powder Market3.7 Market Entry Strategies3.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the North America Cheese Powder Market Chapter 4 North America Cheese Powder Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis4.1 Consumer Trends & Preferences4.2 Factors Affecting Buying Decision4.3 Consumer Product Adoption4.4 Observations & Recommendations Chapter 5 North America Cheese Powder Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1 Definition & Scope5.2 Market share analysis, 2020 & 20285.3 Cheddar Cheese Powder5.4 Parmesan Cheese Powder5.5 Blue Cheese Powder5.6 Romano Cheese Powder5.7 Swiss Cheese Powder5.8 Other Cheese Powders Chapter 6 North America Cheese Powder Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1 Definition & Scope6.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20286.3 Snacks6.4 Bakery & Confectionery6.5 Dips/Dressings/Dry Mix/Sauces6.6 Flavors6.7 Ready-To-Eat6.8 Others Chapter 7 North America Cheese Powder Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1 Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20287.2 The U.S.7.3 Canada7.4 Mexico Chapter 8 North America Cheese Powder Market: Competitive Analysis8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants8.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)8.3 Vendor Landscape8.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2020 Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Company Overview9.2 Financial Performance9.3 Product benchmarking9.4 Strategic Initiatives

