Nortech Systems To Apply For The Employee Retention Credit (ERC)

Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets today announced that it is applying for the Employee Retention Credit ("ERC") to support ongoing investment in Nortech's frontline workforce and to drive increased manufacturing output to meet customers' rising demand for mission critical parts. The Company estimates the ERC will, if the application is successful, total $5 million in fiscal 2021.

Nortech, in partnership with our medical, industrial and defense customers, uses intelligence, innovation, speed and global expertise to provide manufacturing and engineering solutions. This enables our customers to be leaders in digital connectivity and data management to achieve their business goals. Nortech strives to be a premier workplace that fosters valued relationships internally and in our communities.

