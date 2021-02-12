Norsk Hydro: Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend To Be Paid By Norsk Hydro ASA

Dividend amount: NOK 1.25 per share Declared currency: NOK Last day including right: 06 May 2021 Ex-date: 07 May 2021 Record date: 10 May 2021 Payment date: 19 May 2021 Date of approval: 06 May 2021 Investor contact: Line Haugetraa +47 41406376 Line.