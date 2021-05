The shares in Norsk Hydro ASA will be traded ex dividend of NOK 1.25 as from today, May 7, 2021.

Investor contact: Line Haugetraa +47 41406376 Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act