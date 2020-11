Norfolk Southern To Present At Credit Suisse Industrials Conference

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) - Get Report Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark R. George and Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw will make a presentation at:

Credit Suisse Industrials Conference Friday, Dec. 4, 10:10 a.m. ESTVirtual ConferenceWebcast URL: https://kvgo.com/credit-suisse/norfolk-southern-corp-december-2020

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) - Get Report is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

