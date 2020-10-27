NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) - Get Report today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 94 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 6.

Norfolk Southern has declared a dividend on its common stock for 153 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

About Norfolk Southern Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) - Get Report is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-declares-quarterly-dividend-301160880.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation