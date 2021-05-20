Norfolk Southern Announces $5 Million Contribution To The Hampton Roads Community

NORFOLK, Va., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern (NSC) - Get Report announced today that the company is contributing $5 million to the Hampton Roads community on behalf of the many NS employees and retirees who call Hampton Roads home, and the many more who have lived and raised their families in the area over the years.

" Norfolk has been home to Norfolk Southern for decades," said James A. Squires, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Norfolk Southern. "The Hampton Roads community has helped to shape Norfolk Southern and will remain part of who we are. Even as we relocate our headquarters, we will continue to actively support the prosperity of the Hampton Roads community to express our ongoing gratitude and commitment."

Beginning January 2022, Norfolk Southern will distribute $1 million in grants to nonprofits across Hampton Roads each year for a five-year period. A committee of Norfolk Southern employees and retirees will work together to review and select the proposed grants. The committee will target organizations and initiatives that support education, the environment, social equity, and community advancement. Funding will be administered through the Hampton Roads Community Foundation.

About Norfolk Southern Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) - Get Report is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

