Norfolk Iron & Metal To Name New Parent Organization

NORFOLK, Neb., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Iron & Metal, Co. ("Norfolk Iron"), a full-line steel service center, has announced the creation of NIM Group, a new parent identity for each of its brands: Norfolk Iron and Metal, Metalwest, and Cd'A Metals.

In December 2018, Norfolk Iron acquired Metalwest, a leading processor and distributor of carbon and non-ferrous flat-rolled metal products with eight locations across the U.S.

Norfolk Iron expanded again in December 2020, with the acquisition of Cd'A Metals, a full-line service center and supplier with three locations serving the inland Northwest.

The creation of the new parent identity provides a structure that will support continued growth of existing geographies as well as future acquisitions.

"We are excited to have an identity that encompasses our family of companies, current and future," said Arnie Robinson, NIM Group president and COO. "With NIM Group providing many of the corporate functions for our operating brands, our commercial teams can focus on expanding our product and geographic reach in support of future growth."

