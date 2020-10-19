Nordstrom Invites Customers To Make Merry This Holiday Season

The retailer's 2020 Holiday website launches today with an optimistic call-to-action that focuses on gift giving, convenient services and festive experiences (in-store and online!) to make the season joyful.

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, more than ever, we're thinking about the Holidays a little differently. Though our celebrations may be re-imagined, Nordstrom believes that the power to foster and experience joy is innately possible because we are all inspired and energized by our interactions with one another. The company encourages customers to "Make Merry" with moments of connection which occur through gift exchanges, expressions of love, and the time we share with family and loved ones throughout the Holiday season. We want to pay homage to the experiences that bring Holiday connection to life - whether that's saving time or spending time with our friends, families or our customers - because in the end, it all comes down to a feeling.

MAKE IT CURBSIDE: MERRY NEW PICKUP SERVICESFOR THE SAFEST AND MOST CONVENIENT HOLIDAY EVER

This year Nordstrom is here to make the Holiday season safe, easy and convenient with new Curbside services that you can't get anywhere else - whether shopping for yourself or your loved ones!

Get Online Orders Faster (beginning 10/19 for in-store and curbside; 11/2 for free two-day cardmember delivery) Customers in Boston , Chicago , Dallas , Los Angeles , New York , Philadelphia , San Francisco , Seattle and Washington D.C. (including Baltimore ) can shop a wider selection to pick up tomorrow in store or at Curbside from their local store of choice. We're also offering Nordstrom cardmembers in these cities free two-day delivery, starting November 2 .

Each day, the first 50 customers to pick up their purchases via Curbside Pickup in each Nordstrom or Nordstrom Local store will receive special offers and surprises as a thank you for shopping at Nordstrom. Each week features a new special gift - so visit often! Extended Curbside Hours (beginning 10/26) Customers can enjoy extended hours for Curbside Pickup services. Click here for individual store hours.

Customers can enjoy extended hours for Curbside Pickup services. Click here for individual store hours. Complimentary Gift Wrapping + Available Curbside (beginning 10/26 Curbside and 11/6 in-store) In addition to complimentary signature silver boxes, Nordstrom will offer complimentary Holiday gift-wrapping in our stores for all Nordstrom purchases. New this year, gift-wrapped items can also be picked up in-store or via Curbside Pickup. Plus, our gift wrap is 100% recyclable.

In addition to complimentary signature silver boxes, Nordstrom will offer complimentary Holiday gift-wrapping in our stores for all Nordstrom purchases. New this year, gift-wrapped items can also be picked up in-store or via Curbside Pickup. Plus, our gift wrap is 100% recyclable. Letters to Santa (e-mail begins on 10/29; Drop-offs in-store and Curbside begin 11/27)This year customers of all ages can engage with Nordstrom Santa on their terms - by sending him an email or writing him a letter and dropping it off in-store or via Curbside Pickup. You can use your own Holiday stationary, or a printable online template. Santa is sure to respond by Christmas! More information here beginning 10/29.

MAKE THEIR HOLIDAY: THE BEST GIFTS AT THE BEST PRICES COME FROM NORDSTROM

Nordstrom is a one stop gifting destination with thousands of compelling options at every price. With product curated by our people, the best gifts at the best price come from Nordstrom, making giving a little more convenient, and a lot more joyful.

OUR GIFT GUIDES

Make Merry Gift Shop (launching 10/26)This year's Holiday Gift Shop was created as a platform to discover the best gifts this season - all under $100. The shop will feature exclusive and new-to-Nordstrom brands across all categories including home, tech, beauty, and toys - along with an emphasis on DIY activities to engage individuals and families during extended stay-at-home guidance. Make Merry Holiday Gift Shops will be available in all Nordstrom stores in the U.S., paired with an online experience to deepen the customer relationship during a very different Holiday season. See the Make Merry Gift Shop Gift Guide HERE.

Gifts Under $25, $50 and $100We aim to have something for everyone on your list, and this year more than ever with an emphasis on style and price! Click the title to see the respective gift guide: Stocking Stuffers Under $25, Under $50 and Under $100.

The Nordstrom Holiday Gift GuideOur favorite gift ideas from Nike to Valentino, picked by our people - for yours! Click the title to see the respective gift guide: Gifts for Anyone, Gifts for Her, Gifts for Him, Gifts for Kids & Baby, Gifts for Pets, Gifts for Home, Nordstrom Made, Beauty and Sustainable Style.

SHOPPING BAGS WITH A DIY SECRET!

Our shopping bags have a secret second purpose, and we're thrilled to encourage customers to get crafty this year! Our medium bag has a simple guide printed on the bottom with instructions to transform it into an origami shape, either a heart or a handbag. Our large bags have a festive design so customers can get creative with our illustrations, turning Holiday bags into gift tags, wrapping paper, mobiles, tree decorations—anything and everything they're inspired to create. All Nordstrom Holiday shopping bags are also 100% recyclable. See the shopping bag HERE.

NOTEWORTHY LAUNCHES YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS

This year we're thrilled to surprise and delight customers with exclusive Holiday collaborations, launches and partnerships that create an opportunity for discovery in-store and online.

Balsam Hill Tree Lots (beginning 10/8) Experience the stunning realism and meticulous craftsmanship of Balsam Hill artificial Christmas trees at our new tree lots, located in 21 select Nordstrom locations this Holiday. Explore tree varieties in all shapes and sizes and pick out the perfect centerpiece for your home with the help of a knowledgeable, onsite salesperson. This is the first time Balsam Hill is available through a retail partner, and the first time Nordstrom has sold a full Christmas tree assortment.

Experience the stunning realism and meticulous craftsmanship of Balsam Hill artificial Christmas trees at our new tree lots, located in 21 select Nordstrom locations this Holiday. Explore tree varieties in all shapes and sizes and pick out the perfect centerpiece for your home with the help of a knowledgeable, onsite salesperson. This is the first time Balsam Hill is available through a retail partner, and the first time Nordstrom has sold a full Christmas tree assortment. Nordstrom at Home featuring Food52 (beginning 10/9) Now more than ever, our homes are the most important places in our lives, and we're going all out, to stay in. With that in mind, Nordstrom is excited to kick off the season by redefining its At Home category with a curated assortment of everyday items - from exciting brands like Food52, Goodee Brand, Casper, Transparent and Sound - that make your personal space more fulfilling, inspiring and fun. Nordstrom is also introducing an interactive digital experience on Nordstrom.com featuring content from key home brands that inspire customers and help them navigate shopping for their home. The latest delivery from Five Two by Food52 features the kitchen and home brand's cult-favorite collection of cookware, dishware and kitchen essentials, with each piece thoughtfully designed from feedback from their 24 million food-loving followers. Available in select Nordstrom stores and online.

Now more than ever, our homes are the most important places in our lives, and we're going all out, to stay in. With that in mind, Nordstrom is excited to kick off the season by redefining its At Home category with a curated assortment of everyday items - from exciting brands like Food52, Goodee Brand, Casper, Transparent and Sound - that make your personal space more fulfilling, inspiring and fun. Nordstrom is also introducing an interactive digital experience on Nordstrom.com featuring content from key home brands that inspire customers and help them navigate shopping for their home. The latest delivery from Five Two by Food52 features the kitchen and home brand's cult-favorite collection of cookware, dishware and kitchen essentials, with each piece thoughtfully designed from feedback from their 24 million food-loving followers. Available in select Nordstrom stores and online. L.L. Bean @ Nordstrom (beginning 11/1) Nordstrom is thrilled to offer a curated selection of legendary L.L.Bean items for men, women, kids and home in 20 Nordstrom stores nationwide and online. This is the first time L.L.Bean has entered into a U.S. wholesale partnership with a fashion retailer in the company's 108-year history, making classic and iconic customer favorites from rugged outerwear, fleece, flannel, slippers and more accessible to Nordstrom customers across the country.

Nordstrom is thrilled to offer a curated selection of legendary L.L.Bean items for men, women, kids and home in 20 Nordstrom stores nationwide and online. This is the first time L.L.Bean has entered into a U.S. wholesale partnership with a fashion retailer in the company's 108-year history, making classic and iconic customer favorites from rugged outerwear, fleece, flannel, slippers and more accessible to Nordstrom customers across the country. The Joy of Pop-In@Nordstrom (beginning 11/6)Our iconic Holiday Pop-In@Nordstrom is launching once again this year. The Joy of Pop-In@Nordstrom will feature hundreds of gifts to spread joy and cultivate a sense of togetherness after a year of social distancing. The assortment features gifts from exciting brands such as Hygge Games, Oru Kayaks, Piecework Puzzles, Ritual Vitamins, Theragun, Upton Home , Wool & The Gang and more in a range of price points, with exclusive merchandise from Pop-Up Grocer, Patagonia ReCrafted Collection | Worn Wear, The Crafters Box, Susan Alexandra and new-to-Nordstrom brands - all curated by Olivia Kim , our VP of Creative Projects and Home.

DEALS DEALS DEALS: NORDSTROMMay your Holi-deals be merry and bright!

Holiday Beauty at Nordstrom (now through 11/22, and again on 12/11-12/20) The best beauty gifts for everyone on your list (including you!) will be added daily this season. Check back each day from now through November 22 , and again on December 11-20 , to find daily beauty deals at 20-50% savings on top brands, exclusive gift sets and all your skin-loving essentials. We're also thrilled to offer a range of new and exclusive skincare sets, makeup sets, haircare and fragrance from brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, Beauty Bakerie, Bobbi Brown , Crème de la Mer, Drybar, Dyson, Charlotte Tilbury , Jo Malone , Kiehl's, Olaplex, MANTL and many more.

The best beauty gifts for everyone on your list (including you!) will be added daily this season. Check back each day from now through , and again on , to find daily beauty deals at 20-50% savings on top brands, exclusive gift sets and all your skin-loving essentials. We're also thrilled to offer a range of new and exclusive skincare sets, makeup sets, haircare and fragrance from brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, Beauty Bakerie, , Crème de la Mer, Drybar, Dyson, , , Kiehl's, Olaplex, MANTL and many more. Wishlist Sweepstakes (beginning in November)Every week throughout November, one lucky Nordstrom customer will have their entire Nordstrom Wishlist fulfilled, a value of $5,000 . All you have to do is have a Nordstrom account and create a Wishlist, and we'll do the rest.

. All you have to do is have a Nordstrom account and create a Wishlist, and we'll do the rest. November Daily Drops (beginning 11/1-11/22)This November, we're excited to feature gift recommendations curated by Nordstrom stylists and salespeople for someone they love. Every item is just-launched and extra giftable—picked by our people, for yours.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals (11/20-12/1)We're getting serious about Thanksgiving week deals with 12 days of big Cyber savings, featuring up to 50% off more than a thousand items in stores and online for women, men, kids and home. New deals will be added on 11/20, 11/23, 11/25 and 11/27.

SAVING ALL THE WAY: NORDSTROM RACKHAPPY GIFTING TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD PRICE!

Gift ShopsAll Nordstrom Rack stores and NordstromRack.com will launch Gift Shops featuring gifts under $25 across apparel, accessories, home and shoes, from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores.

across apparel, accessories, home and shoes, from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores. Rack FridayNordstrom Rack is introducing Rack Friday as part of Black Friday Weekend, including the following:

Nordstrom Rack Daily Deals - Nordstrom Rack will launch Daily Deals online. A new deal will be announced each day and can be found online exclusively here!



Rack Friday Limited Time Flash Events - Nordstrom Rack will introduce limited time flash events featuring the best of Nordstrom Rack brands across Women's, Men's and Kids



Rack Friday Clearance Event - During Black Friday Weekend, the Rack Friday Clearance event will kick-off in-stores and online with the best savings of the year.

Nordstrom Rack Holiday Sweepstakes (beginning 11/9)Customers can enter for a chance to win a $150 gift card by going into a Nordstrom Rack store and sharing their favorite Rack gift to give or receive on Instagram, tagging @NordstromRack and #nordstromracksweepstakes.

MAKE IT EASY: PERSONALIZED & HASSLE-FREE SHOPPING

NEW! Free Gifting Experts (beginning 10/19) For the first time, Nordstrom will make gifting experts available to customers through online chat, virtual appointments and in-store appointments. Whether you're short on time or looking for inspiration, our complimentary Nordstrom gifting experts can help find gifts for everyone on your list. Click here to learn more and get started.

For the first time, Nordstrom will make gifting experts available to customers through online chat, virtual appointments and in-store appointments. Whether you're short on time or looking for inspiration, our complimentary Nordstrom gifting experts can help find gifts for everyone on your list. Click here to learn more and get started. NEW! Shop Home and Beauty Stocking Stuffers with Trunk Club (beginning 11/2) Trunk Club offers customers a try-before-you-buy styling experience, and new this year, customers can request stocking stuffers from Nordstrom's home and beauty categories in addition to pieces that complete their cozy winter wardrobe.

Trunk Club offers customers a try-before-you-buy styling experience, and new this year, customers can request stocking stuffers from Nordstrom's home and beauty categories in addition to pieces that complete their cozy winter wardrobe. Styling (year-round!) Whether you're looking for the perfect outfits for your family Holiday photos, an upgrade to your winter wardrobe or a dressed-up outfit to attend an intimate Holiday event, Nordstrom has virtual and in-person styling services to help you look good and feel your best - and it's completely free.

Whether you're looking for the perfect outfits for your family Holiday photos, an upgrade to your winter wardrobe or a dressed-up outfit to attend an intimate Holiday event, Nordstrom has virtual and in-person styling services to help you look good and feel your best - and it's completely free. Personalization (year-round!)One of the best ways to make a gift special is to personalize it. Visit any Nordstrom to get your gift personalized. Whether you're adding initials to a denim jacket or a name to a blanket, Nordstrom tailors can help make your gifts as unique as the recipient. This year, customers can even personalize masks and have custom masks made.

MAKE IT MAGICAL: OUR FESTIVE EXPERIENCES & HOLIDAY EVENTS

This year, Nordstrom will have limited in-store events to maintain the health and safety of our customers, but we're excited to provide a range of options to celebrate with us in new formats. Below is a preview of what's to come, and more information will be posted on October 29 with the launch of our Make Merry Experiences website.

NEW! Our Special Snowflake: Virtual Santa Chats (RSVP's begin 10/29; appointments begin 11/27) This year, we're excited to offer a new, personalized, virtual chat experience - a private, 15-minute Zoom call with Santa himself! Tickets are $20 and 100% of the proceeds benefit Operation Warm & Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

This year, we're excited to offer a new, personalized, virtual chat experience - a private, 15-minute Zoom call with Santa himself! Tickets are and 100% of the proceeds benefit Operation Warm & Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. The Holiday Breakfast (select stores and dates 12/6, 12/12, 12/13 and 12/19)A celebration breakfast will be hosted in select Nordstrom restaurants, complete with a custom menu, kid's activities and festive décor to get the whole family in the Holiday spirit. Tickets are $25 for adults (age 18+), $15 for kids (ages 3-7), and free for children under 2, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Operation Warm, which provides new winter coats to kids in need in our communities.

NORDSTROM NYC FLAGSHIP STORE

Celebrating its first birthday this Holiday season! Please inquire directly with the store for more information.

Holiday Decorations (beginning 11/27) In keeping with our 119-year-old tradition, Nordstrom NYC will officially unveil its Holiday decorations the Friday after Thanksgiving. A crew of nearly 100 Nordstrom team members will transform the 320,000 square-foot, 7-floor store with 253,000 feet (nearly 50 miles!) of twinkling lights, over 700 Scandinavian-inspired ornaments, 150 trees, 150 hanging chandeliers, snowflakes and candle wreaths, 120 column wraps with hanging wood scones, 50 illuminated branches, and 20 wall-mounted sculptures. Red and white lights will illuminate the stunning iconic waveform glass façade on 57 th street — turning it into a blinking light show throughout the Holidays.

Santa Snow Show (11/27-12/24) Santa and his elves will take up residence at Nordstrom NYC throughout the Holiday season. Customers are invited to participate in a daily Santa Snow Show, featuring a visit by the jolly old elf complete with a magical snow fall at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day along the store's escalators.

Celebrating DiversityNordstrom NYC is thrilled to offer a few additional Holiday experiences that honor the diversity of our customers. We hope you'll join us with a special lighting of the Hanukkah Menorah, and a celebration of Kwanzaa.

MAKE AN IMPACT: COMMUNITY SUPPORT

This year, giving back is more important than ever. That's why Nordstrom is proud to continue our tradition of selecting charitable partners for the Holiday season that align with the company values of supporting youth and families and giving back to the local communities we serve. This year, Nordstrom will support Operation Warm and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in partnership with our customers. In addition to attending a Holiday Breakfast or signing up for a Virtual Santa Chat (which benefit each organization, respectively), customers can also get involved in the following ways:

BLISS Pluss Throw (beginning 10/19)Nordstrom will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of the BLISS plush throw to Operation Warm, who provides new winter coats to kids in need in our communities.

Buy a Gift Card That Gives Back (year-round!)Nordstrom donates 1% of all gift card sales to nonprofits across the U.S. and Canada . This year alone, the company has donated over $9 million to hundreds of organizations. And this year, Nordstrom Holiday gift cards are 100% recyclable.

. This year alone, the company has donated over to hundreds of organizations. And this year, gift cards are 100% recyclable. Purchase a Sponsor A Moment Tag at Nordstrom Rack (beginning 12/1)Customers can support matching caring adults with young people in their communities by purchasing a $10 Sponsor A Moment tag at any Nordstrom Rack, or donate online to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

HOLIDAY HIRING

We know Holiday may look a little different this year, but we want to continue to be relentless in serving our customers - no matter how they choose to shop with us. To help with that, Nordstrom is hiring 22,000 employees in our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores and in our fulfillment and distribution centers. Looking for longer term employment? Up to 20% of our seasonal hires stay on as an employee with Nordstrom post-holiday. See here for more information on the roles and benefits that are available.

OUR COMMITMENT TO HEALTH & SAFETY

From requiring face coverings for employees and customers to adjusting our store layouts to allow for social distancing, we're working to create a safe environment for our customers and our employees. See here for more information on how we're working to keep our stores safe.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 355 stores in 40 states, including 100 full-line stores in the United States and Canada; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and five Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

Contact: Anya Pavlovic Kain Nordstrom Corporate Affairs Anya.Kain@nordstrom.com

