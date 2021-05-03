Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release And Webcast For Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced it will release second quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings on Monday, May 24, 2021 after the close of the market.

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced it will release second quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings on Monday, May 24, 2021 after the close of the market. Nordson will host its quarterly webcast on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Date: May 25, 2021Time: 8:30 AM ET

Listen via Internet: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3079724/7349B73E2BAABC55423F501EDA6CD9FC

Investors who are interested in listening to the webcast, but are not able to participate during the scheduled time, can access the replay by visiting Nordson's website www.nordson.com/investors. The webcast will be archived until Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. These products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in nearly 40 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005676/en/