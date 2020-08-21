Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation To Second Quarter And First Half 2020 Results Presentation And Webcast - Correction

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that it will report its results for the second quarter and first half 2020 on Thursday, 27 August 2020.

A presentation by the Nordic Nanovector's senior management team will take place the same day at 8:30 am CEST at: Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo, Meeting Room: Vika Auditorium.

The presentation will be a live webcast, and a recording will then be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media.

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Interim Reports/2020 from 7:00 am CEST the same day.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFOCell: +44 7561 431 762Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/ David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)Tel: +44 203 926 8535Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

