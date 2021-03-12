TheStreet
Nordic Nanovector ASA: Financial Calendar

OSLO, Norway, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 22.03.
FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

  • 22.03.2021 - Extraordinary General Meeting
  • 26.03.2021 - Annual Report

FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

  • 28.04.2021 - Annual General Meeting
  • 26.05.2021 - Quarterly Report - Q1
  • 27.08.2021 - Half-yearly Report
  • 18.11.2021 - Quarterly Report - Q3

For further information, please contact:                            

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFOCell: +44 7561 431 762Email:  ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/ David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)Tel: +44 203 926 8535Email:  nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at  www.nordicnanovector.com.

