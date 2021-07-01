Nordic Nanovector Appoints Malene Brondberg As Interim Chief Executive Officer

OSLO, Norway, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that Ms. Malene Brondberg has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Ms. Brondberg, who is currently the Company's Chief Financial Officer, replaces Peter Braun who has decided to leave his position with Nordic Nanovector for personal reasons. Ms. Brondberg will continue in her role as CFO. The Board has initiated a search for a new CEO.

Ms. Brondberg joined Nordic Nanovector as Vice President Investor Relations in February 2018 and was appointed CFO in May 2020. She brings over 20 years' operational experience in the financial services sector from a career that included being Global Head of Research, managing a team of over 65 people, and a member of the Executive Committee of the Nordic investment bank ABG Sundal Collier. Ms. Brondberg has also worked as a management consultant within the financial sector, acting as an advisor in relation to investor relations and funding. In addition, she has held interim CEO, COO and Head of Compliance/HR/Finance management positions at several companies.

Jan H. Egberts, MD, Chairman of Nordic Nanovector, commented: "The Board is pleased to appoint Malene Brondberg as Nordic Nanovector's interim CEO. As CFO, Malene has proved to be a highly competent leader and has played a key role in the overall management of the business, including raising the funding needed to progress the on-going PARADIGME study with Betalutin®. On behalf of the Board, I would like to wish Peter well in his future endeavours."

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Malene Brondberg, Interim CEO and CFO, Nordic Nanovector ASA, on Thursday 1 July 2021 at 07:30 CEST.

