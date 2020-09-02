Nordic Fitness Market Worth $3.13 Billion By 2024 - Industry Analysis (2020-2024) With Profiles Of Leading Players Basic-Fit, Town Sports Int'l, SATS ASA, PureGym, The Gym Group, And Actic Group

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nordic Fitness Market (Sweden, Norway, Denmark & Finland): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The Nordic fitness market is estimated to reach US$ 3.13 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.86% for the period spanning 2020-2024.The growth of the market has been driven by a growing population, an increasing rate of fitness penetration, rising lifestyle-related disorders, and accelerating economic growth. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include increasing digitalization, surging millennial spending, upsurge in activity levels and growing government initiatives. However, the growth of the market would be challenged by seasonality and misinformation about exercises and nutrition guides.

The Nordic fitness market is categorized on the basis of region which majorly includes Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. Further, the regional market is analyzed on the basis of fitness clubs and fitness club members.

The fastest-growing regional market is Sweden both in terms of fitness clubs as well as fitness club members, owing to the high demand for health club facilities from the population in the region, growing interest in health and fitness, rising number of fitness centers and health clubs, rapid urbanization and the growing number of baby boomers and millennials joining gyms.Whereas Norway and Denmark also contributed to significant shares in the market due to the factors such as an increase in single-person households, surging number of health clubs and gym with a personal training facility and the latest fitness equipment, rise in awareness regarding health and fitness among millennials, increase in expenditure on healthy lifestyle and fitness activities and growing prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders majorly obesity, impacting the growth of the Nordic fitness market.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Nordic fitness market segmented on the basis of region.

The major regional and country markets ( Sweden , Norway , Denmark and Finland ) have been analyzed.

, , and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Basic-Fit N.V., Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., SATS ASA, PureGym Limited, The Gym Group PLC and Actic Group AB) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Components of Fitness 1.3 Health Related Components of Fitness 1.4 Skill Related Components of Fitness1.5 Physiologically Related Components of Fitness1.6 Types of Physical Fitness1.7 Health Benefits of Fitness1.8 Factors Affecting Fitness

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Economic Impact2.2 Reduction in Nordic Output2.3 Decline in International Tourism2.4 Impact on Fitness Industry

3. Europe Market Analysis3.1 Europe Fitness Market by Value3.2 Europe Fitness Market Forecast by Value3.3 Europe Fitness Market by Region3.4 Nordic Fitness Market by Value3.5 Nordic Fitness Market Forecast by Value3.6 Nordic Fitness Market by Region

4. Nordic Market Analysis4.1 Sweden4.1.1 Sweden Fitness Market by Value4.1.2 Sweden Fitness Market Forecast by Value4.1.3 Sweden Fitness Market by Fitness Clubs4.1.4 Sweden Fitness Market Forecast by Fitness Clubs4.1.5 Sweden Fitness Market by Fitness Club Members4.1.6 Sweden Fitness Market Forecast by Fitness Club Members4.2 Norway4.3 Denmark4.4 Finland

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Growing Population5.1.2 Growing Rate of Fitness Penetration5.1.3 Rising Lifestyle Related Disorders5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Increasing Digitalization5.2.2 Surging Millennial Spending5.2.3 Upsurge in Activity Levels5.2.4 Growing Government Initiatives5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Seasonality5.3.2 Misinformation about Exercises & Nutrition Guide

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Nordic Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players6.2 Norway6.3 Sweden6.4 Denmark6.5 Finland

7. Company Profiles7.1 Basic-Fit N.V.7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategies7.2 Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview7.2.3 Business Strategies7.3 SATS ASA7.4 PureGym Limited7.5 The Gym Group PLC7.6 Actic Group AB

