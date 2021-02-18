Nordic ESG And Impact® Fund SCSp Launches!

LUXEMBOURG and OSLO, Norway and NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AV Group Sarl (AVG) is a Luxembourg based asset manager with offices in New York, Oslo and Luxembourg.

LUXEMBOURG and OSLO, Norway and NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AV Group Sarl (AVG) is a Luxembourg based asset manager with offices in New York, Oslo and Luxembourg. AVG has launched the Nordic ESG and Impact Fund SCSp (the Fund) which focuses on investing in climate technology and climate infrastructure.

AVG has successfully obtained its anchor investors from Japanese based institutions that are focused on an ESG and Impact mandate. The Fund's goal is to invest into Nordic based growth equity companies focused on smart city/society, clean tech, ocean space tech and other climate related investee companies and scale their operations globally.

In addition to this, the Fund is focused on new energy infrastructure technology such as EVs, batteries, anerobic digestion, hydrogen, hydro solutions and other emerging energy infrastructure solutions.

" Norway and the Nordics are leading the way in the global energy transformation. Our Fund is helping to build the business models of the future and support the opportunities that will provide job security and energy independence for generations to come," says CEO and Founder Karl Andersen. "We also feel blessed to have launched during the Covid-19 outbreak; this is a testimony to how robust this market is and will continue to perform."

The Fund will start to deploy capital starting during the month of February and has a robust pipeline of companies to invest into.

In terms of ESG, AVG has trade marked the name Nordic ESG and Impact® because of its proprietary method for scoring private equity companies. The Fund plans on launching more funds in the future under this methodology.

