Nordic Consulting Recognized As A Leader In Revenue Cycle And Management Consulting By Modern Healthcare

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, has again been recognized by Modern Healthcare as the seventh largest management consulting firm in the nation based on total 2020 healthcare consulting revenue and as the tenth largest revenue cycle consulting firm in the nation based on total 2020 revenue cycle contracts. This marks Nordic's third consecutive appearance on both lists, coming in last year at No. 7 and No. 10 respectively. In March 2021, Modern Healthcare also recognized Nordic as the third largest healthcare IT consulting firm.

Nordic Consulting has again been recognized by Modern Healthcare as a leader in revenue cycle and management consulting.

"Healthcare systems are looking for transformative approaches to improve their clinical, financial, and patient outcomes," said Practice Lead of Advisory Services John Distefano. "We're proud that our clients consider us trusted partners as they face a variety of complex challenges, and as we strive to create a healthier world together."

Founded in 2010, Nordic continuously evolves its services of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation to meet the ever-changing needs of the healthcare industry. Nordic continues to be a leader in healthcare consulting and was the only firm to score 90+ across eight categories in the Best in KLAS 2021 report. In addition, it continues to maintain an award-winning workplace culture, recently recognized by Modern Healthcare as being one of the best places to work in healthcare. For more information, visit NordicGlobal.com.

About Nordic Consulting (NordicGlobal.com)

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, our global team of more than 1,400 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, and Tasman, support more than 500 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. For more information, visit NordicGlobal.com.

For more information, contact: Lauren Verdery, Senior Vice President of Brand, Marketing and Communications608.268.6900

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-consulting-recognized-as-a-leader-in-revenue-cycle-and-management-consulting-by-modern-healthcare-301384975.html

SOURCE Nordic Consulting