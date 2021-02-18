Norden Crown Announces Warrant Extension

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Norden Crown Metals Corp. ( " Norden Crown" or the " Company") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF) ( Frankfurt: 03E ) announces that the Company has applied to extend the exercise period of a total of 17,060,934 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.15 per share (collectively, the " Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed February 20, 2019.

The Company proposes to extend the expiry date for all these Warrants by one (1) additional year, and accordingly, the new expiry date for the Warrants will be February 20, 2022.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Norden Crown Metals Corp . Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of silver, zinc, copper, and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques. The Company is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

On behalf of Norden Crown Metals Corp. Patricio Varas, Executive Chairman and CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to future outlook and anticipated events, such as the acceptance by TSX Venture Exchange of the application to extend the term of the Warrants. Although Norden Crown believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Norden Crown's ability to raise sufficient capital to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the ability of Norden Crown to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to Norden Crown plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of Norden Crown to drill test its projects and find mineral resources; if any mineral resources are discovered or acquired, the Company's ability to monetize any such mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of Norden Crown management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Norden Crown undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

