NORD Named An Official Charity Partner Of The 2021 TCS New York City Marathon

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization for Rare Disorders ® (NORD) was named an Official Charity Partner for the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon, taking place on November 7. This year serves as the 50th celebratory running of the marathon. NORD will be among the more than 400 official charity partners providing thousands of runners the opportunity to run in the world's most popular marathon.

NORD supports every member of the rare disease community with programs and services focused on one goal: to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by rare diseases. Through the Running for Rare® program, runners raise awareness for rare diseases while fundraising to contribute to NORD programs for undiagnosed patients. This special team is made up of passionate and committed individuals seeking to make a meaningful difference for the rare disease community.

"NORD is thrilled to join the legion of amazing official charity partners for the TCS New York City Marathon. We are working constantly to advance the rare community, and we're proud to be running on their behalf too," said Peter Saltonstall, President and CEO, NORD. "The funds raised support undiagnosed patients, many of whom have been struggling to care for their health in the absence of an accurate diagnosis. Together as a community we can take action, raise money, and increase rare disease awareness to help patients get the answers and the care they need."

"Supporting charitable causes and organizations are a long-standing tradition of the TCS New York City Marathon as it serves as one of the world's largest fundraising platforms," said Christine Burke, Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships, NYRR. "The marathon exemplifies the running community's spirit of giving back, and no group demonstrates that more than the thousands who choose to run for charity. We are proud to support the efforts of the NORD and the positive impact they have made to their community."

The NYRR Official Charity Partner Program offers an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fundraise on their behalf.

Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $350 million for more than 1,000 worthy nonprofit organizations across the globe. Prior to the start of the official program, the New York City Marathon had served as an outlet for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.

The 2021 TCS New York City Marathon will commemorate the race's 50th running with runners from all over the world participating in-person and virtually. The marathon began in 1970 and has become one of the most anticipated annual mass sporting events in New York City. This year's marathon will once again bring together people of all ages and abilities reflecting the resilience and strength of the running community.

To apply to run this year's TCS New York City Marathon or to find out more information, please visit: https://runningforrare.org/#1523990314877-96f7786e-db91.

About the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD ®) The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) is the leading independent advocacy organization representing all patients and families affected by rare diseases in the United States. NORD began as a small group of patient advocates that formed a coalition to unify and mobilize support to pass the Orphan Drug Act of 1983. Since then, the organization has led the way in voicing the needs of the rare disease community, driving supportive policies, furthering education, advancing medical research, and providing patient and family services for those who need them most. Together with over 330 disease-specific member organizations, more than 15,000 Rare Action Network advocates across all 50 states, and national and global partners, NORD delivers on its mission to improve the lives of those impacted by rare diseases. Visit rarediseases.org.

