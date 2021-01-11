Noodle Appoints Owen Burritt Vice President, University Partnerships

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owen Burritt has been appointed Vice President of University Partnerships, announced John Katzman, CEO of Noodle, which helps a network of elite universities use technology more effectively.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owen Burritt has been appointed Vice President of University Partnerships, announced John Katzman, CEO of Noodle, which helps a network of elite universities use technology more effectively. Burritt brings a broad range of innovative sales and software solutions, as well as in-depth knowledge of learning technologies and business development to Noodle, which has launched more online programs since 2019 than all its competitors combined.

"Owen brings an outstanding track record and extensive expertise in sales and innovative education technology solutions in support of Noodle's mandate to transform higher education by making it more agile, accessible and affordable," said Noodle CEO John Katzman.

"We are delighted to appoint a candidate of his caliber and look forward to growing our network with Owen's pristine reputation in the higher education sector," said Lee Bradshaw, Noodle's Chief Strategy Officer.

"What attracted me to Noodle was its mission to drive down the cost of higher education," said Burritt. "Moreover, Noodle's network of online programs and services for their university partners is transforming the online program model. Their mandate to utilize technology to serve non-traditional learners and the under-served community is revolutionizing the higher education learning landscape."

Owen Burritt brings to Noodle over two decades experience, driving revenue and profit growth, increasing market share and enhancing the performance of sales operations in the high-growth, technology-based landscape of higher education. Most recently, Burritt was Director of New Partners for Wiley Education Services, a provider of higher education solutions for online programs and institutional wide services, where he built partnerships with several public and private universities. Prior to Wiley, Owen led sales efforts focused on higher education for several organizations including CourseSmart and Novell.

Burritt received his BS in Business Management from Eastern Illinois University and is completing his MBA in Strategic Leadership at the University of Delaware.

