Noodle Appoints Brad Parrish Vice President, University Partnerships

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle, the country's fastest-growing online learning network, announced today the appointment of Brad Parrish to vice president, university partnerships. In this new role, Parrish will lead partnership development efforts for Noodle's newly announced lifelong learning platform , which will help universities meet the rising student demand for courses, certificates and other non-degree offerings.

"Brad's skill set and experience is a perfect fit as we continue to rapidly grow the Noodle network."

"We are so pleased to welcome Brad to the Noodle team," said Lee Bradshaw, Noodle's Chief Strategy Officer. "Brad is a highly accomplished partnership executive, with significant expertise in higher education and technology. His skill set and experience is a perfect fit as we continue to rapidly grow the Noodle network."

Parrish has had an extensive and accomplished career in higher education, most recently serving as head of business development for Edge Pathways, where he led the development of university partnerships and served as lead partnership manager. Prior to Edge Pathways, he served as senior vice president for university partnerships at Revature, responsible for leading the strengthening and expansion of the University Partnerships division that collaborated with more than sixty institutions.

Previously, Parrish also was senior vice president for academic partnerships at Pearson Online Learning Services, where he oversaw business and partner expansion, enrollment operations, university partnerships, and culture and facilities for a 300+ employee site. He also spent more than fifteen years at private, non-profit universities and colleges in enrollment management, marketing, and student services, leading significant enrollment expansion in each of the institutions where he served and setting multiple historical enrollment records during his tenure.

Parrish received his bachelor of science in biology from Birmingham-Southern College and has a MBA with a concentration in marketing management from the University of Dallas.

About Noodle: Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all of its competitors combined. Its network of universities, higher education leaders, providers, and students fuels innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn and Twitter .

