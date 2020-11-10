Noodle & Boo's Fragrance Free E-7 Collection Is Awarded The National Eczema Association's Seal Of Acceptance For Its Complete Line Of Hair, Bath, Body And Sun Care Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Noodle & Boo LLC ( www.noodleandboo.com), a premier leader in luxury maternity and baby skin care, announced the launch of its E-7 Collection. Eczema-prone skin no longer has to settle for anything less than products that offer groundbreaking scientific advancement, and meticulous formulations that are crafted with pure and wholesome ingredients known for their natural healing properties.

Noodle & Boo's E-7 Collection is Awarded the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance for Complete Eczema Care

According to the National Eczema Association, over 30 million Americans suffer from eczema; 1 in 4 are children. The cause―a combination of genetics and immune system triggers, like allergies or contact with irritants.

The "itch that rashes" cycle; first skin itches, high tendency to scratch, resulting in a red, weepy rash. The E-7 Collection includes a flare-up treatment followed by maintenance products developed especially for eczema-prone skin. This fragrance free, vegan-friendly line is dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic.

The hero product in the E-7 Collection is the Ultimate Ointment developed to offer relief for eczema flare-ups, helping to soothe "the itch" and calm irritated skin. Maintenance products include the Ultimate Cleansing Cloths for face, body and bottom, Newborn 2-in-1 Hair & Body Wash, Extra Gentle Shampoo, Soothing Body Wash, Super Soft Lotion and Play Day Mineral Sunscreen SPF30.

About Noodle & Boo

Noodle & Boo sets a luxury standard in prestige skin care for the whole family. Known for its efficacious products that leave skin nourished and healthy, each exclusive formula helps to replenish and protect delicate, eczema-prone and sensitive skin. Developed with mild, biocompatible, plant-based and organic ingredients, products are USA made in FDA-approved pharmaceutical environments to ensure quality and integrity. Founded with a strong commitment to social responsibility, since its inception, Noodle & Boo has donated a significant percentage of its profit every month to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Keep a Child Alive, Compassion and Save the Children. This year the company added Operation Shower, No Kid Hungry and the Loveland Foundation.

Noodle & Boo is available at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks 5th Avenue, Nordstrom, Dillard's, Von Maur, buybuyBaby and over 3,000 specialty retailers, hospitals and pharmacies, as well as amenity programs at 4- and 5-star hotels. For more information, visit: https://www.noodleandboo.com/ and follow us @noodleandboollc on Instagram, @noodleandboo on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

