Noodle.ai Joins AWS Partner Network To Build Supply Chain Resiliency For CPG Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle.ai, the leading provider of Flow Operations (FlowOps) software, today announced it has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner to drive scale and efficiency for the supply chains of global consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. This news comes on the heels of Noodle.ai's March 2021 launch of Flow Operations, a new category of enterprise AI ® software that delivers frictionless flow of goods from raw materials to shelf, using technologies that thrive on rapidly changing customer demand and the resulting volatility. By officially joining the AWS Partner Network, Noodle.ai combines its Flow Operations product suite with AWS's proven infrastructure services including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon SageMaker, to provide enterprise customers with a predictable, agile, and scalable supply chain.

At the center of this offering is Noodle.ai's Flow Operations product suite, which consists of five applications that use advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver breakthrough levels of improvement in performance in complex manufacturing and supply chain processes. The focus of this partnership is on three of the five products - Inventory Flow, Production Flow and Demand Flow - which empower planners to make the best decisions with recommendations based on patterns previously hidden in the data. In the background, the products' AI engines are continuously learning, using Noodle.ai's proprietary engines and frameworks, enabling recommendations that improve over time. Notably, Noodle.ai is working with AWS and their CPG customers to create supply chain planning solutions that address their number one challenge today, On-Time In-Full (OTIF).

"The awesome results we are delivering to our customers, who are experiencing previously unimaginable lifts in KPI attainment, combined with the capabilities of the AWS infrastructure will create a new benchmark for performance for CPG companies," said Stephen Pratt, Chief Executive Officer of Noodle.ai. "By working with AWS, we can deliver more certainty and increase profitable outcomes for manufacturers and supply chains. Together we're helping companies address critical supply chain planning challenges to reduce inventory costs, increase fill rates, and reduce expedite costs."

"Our customers tell us that OTIF is one of their biggest supply chain challenges, costing them millions in compliance fees and revenue loss from stock-outs. With Noodle.ai, we can help CPGs avoid these fees and get products to their consumers, with an agile software-as-a-service approach that doesn't require a significant investment," said Justin Honaman, Head of Worldwide Food & Beverage at Amazon Web Services. "Customers are now able to detect supply-demand imbalances and drastically reduce inventories, rewarding end consumers with the high levels of product availability."

Noodle.ai's products use powerful data science and a configuration of AI algorithms that uniquely provide visibility into both demand and supply issues, predicting retail customer orders, supplies, inventory, and fill rates in weekly buckets for a typical execution horizon of 13 weeks. Noodle.ai's proprietary Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) engines compute the probabilistic Value-at-Risk to prioritize actions and develop recommendations for planner actions. It helps expedite replenishment and pull in production orders, so supply chain planners can quickly identify and resolve high-impact issues before they become costly errors.

The result is the creation of a resilient supply chain that is capable of agility in the face of historic challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic. AWS provides the infrastructure that allows Noodle.ai products to restore much-needed flow to CPG companies during challenging post-pandemic times:

Product flow:

Gets the right products in the right locations with predictive signals to make the best execution-horizon allocation and expedite decisions.

Cash flow:

Drives revenue by improving fill rate and reduces costs associated with inventory and expedites, reducing cost of goods sold (COGS) and working capital.

Team Flow:

Centers planners around clear Value-at-Risk so teams feel less overwhelmed, more productive, and more valuable.

Take Noodle.ai's OTIF Challenge and begin receiving actionable, valuable insights for your supply chain in just 3 weeks!

About Noodle.aiNoodle.ai is the world leader in Flow Operations, a category of enterprise AI ® software that aims to bring perfect flow and eliminate operations entropy across entire supply chains, from raw materials to shelf. Noodle.ai applies advanced data science powered by Explainable AI (XAI) to take in vast amounts of data, detect patterns, predict outcomes, and restore flow to businesses. The Noodle.ai Flow Operations product suite - Asset Flow, Quality Flow, Demand Flow, Inventory Flow, and Production Flow - works together to dramatically improve planner and operator effectiveness in supply chains and manufacturing to create a world without waste. www.noodle.ai

