Nonprofit Organization, The Brotherhood Sister Sol, Appoints 5WPR As Agency Of Record

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that it has been named PR Agency of Record for The Brotherhood Sister Sol, a New York-based nonprofit with national reach. For more than 25 years, The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) has been at the forefront of social justice, educating, training and organizing to challenge inequality and champion opportunity for all. With a focus on Black and Latinx youth, BroSis is where young people own the power of their history, identity and community to create the future they want to see.

Through the partnership, 5WPR will work to bring awareness to the client's mission, which includes directly addressing food insecurity, mental health care, and providing financial assistance in a time of crisis, through a strategic plan that includes media relations and thought leadership.

"We understand how to support nonprofit clients in a way that keeps their issues and advocacy at the forefront of our work," said Dara A. Busch, President of 5WPR. "5W cares about the issues our clients support, and it is proven by our results. We look forward to highlighting the important work being done at The Brotherhood Sister Sol as the pandemic continues to impact the nation."

Since the onset of the pandemic, The Brotherhood Sister Sol has expanded its efforts to include distributing 375,000 meals to youth members and the surrounding community, $125,000 in direct financial assistance to member families, and 150 laptops and hotspots to enable remote learning.

5W Public Relations has years of experience in nonprofit PR and possesses a deep understanding of what it takes to create the strategy and tactics that secure the right kind of headlines for our clients. PR services offered to nonprofit clients includes messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About The Brotherhood Sister SolFor 25 years, the Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) has been at the forefront of social justice, educating, training and organizing to challenge inequality and champion opportunity for all. With a focus on Black and Latinx youth, BroSis is where young people own the power of their history, identity and community to create the future they want to see. Through around-the-clock supports, wraparound programming and far-reaching opportunities, BroSis makes space for young people to transform their lives and their communities. By training educators across the nation and around the world and organizing a community of change agents, BroSis builds on its legacy of youth-led activism to realize a more just and equitable future.

About 5W Public Relations5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

