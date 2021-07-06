None But The Brave Podcast Joins Evergreen Podcasts

CLEVELAND, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is pleased to announce its newest addition to the network, None But The Brave, a show that takes a comprehensive look at the music and career of Bruce Springsteen. The show is hosted by film producer Hal Schwartz and Backstreets Magazine contributor Flynn McLean. Hal Schwartz is the President of Bull Market Entertainment. He is a longtime Springsteen fan who has seen over 200 shows on three continents, and Flynn McLean is a contributor to Backstreets Magazine since 2002 and has seen 100+ shows. By day, he is a web developer on government contracts.

"Flynn and I are overjoyed to have None But the Brave join EvergreenPodcasts.com. We started the podcast as a labor of love, and we are so gratified by the response it has received," said Hal Schwartz.

"Thanks so much to all our loyal and passionate listeners. We deeply appreciate all the feedback we've gotten from them. We look forward to growing the podcast with Evergreen's support. Most of all, we want to express our immense gratitude to the artist whose incredible work is the topic of our show and who inspires us every day. Thanks, Bruce."

"It's great to be adding a music lover's podcast like None But The Brave to our growing music category for Evergreen," noted Gerardo Orlando, Vice President of Network Development." Springsteen has one of the largest and most loyal fan bases in the music industry, and Hal and Flynn have created a fantastic podcast that every "Boss" fan can enjoy. We believe None But the Brave will be an important anchor of a dynamic music channel on Evergreen Podcasts."

The two-part second season finale featuring Backstreets Magazine comes to the Evergreen Network, with part one releasing on July 6, 2021. Backstreets Magazine has been the preeminent source of Bruce Springsteen news for over 40 years. During that time, four people have guided the magazine and been responsible for its content; all four remain active in the ongoing efforts at Backstreets.com. The two-part season finale of None But the Brave represents the first time they have all spoken publicly together. Flynn and Hal are overjoyed to be joined by Charles R. Cross, Erik Flannigan, Jonathan Pont, and Chris Phillips on these episodes for a wide-ranging discussion on the magazine, working with Bruce and his management, their love of the music, shows they all wish they could travel back in time for, and much more.

More information about potential guests, partners, or general inquiries regarding None But the Brave can be found at https://www.nonebutthebravepodcast.com/.

