Non-woven - Industrial Membrane Market By Module Type, Application, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

The "Non-woven - Industrial Membrane Market by Module Type (Spiral Wound, Hollow Fiber, Tubular, Plate & Frame), Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Food & Beverage, Chemical, Industrial Gas), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report

The global nonwoven - industrial membranes market size to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2020 to USD 1.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2025.

Factors, such as the increasing number of end-use applications and rapid industrialization, coupled with the increasing importance of water and wastewater treatment are driving the nonwoven - industrial membranes market.

In terms of both value and volume, spiral wound segment to lead the nonwoven - industrial membranes market by 2025.

Spiral wound, by module type, accounted for the largest market share in the nonwoven - industrial membranes market. Spiral-wound membranes are produced by winding consecutive layers of feed spacer, membrane, permeate collection channel, and a membrane around the perforated center tube for permeate collection. The majority of the reverse osmosis membranes are spiral wound. They offer similar advantages to the others at lower energy costs due to their reduced pumping requirements and higher packing density. The pharmaceutical & medical segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the nonwoven - industrial membranes market from 2020 to 2025. The pharmaceutical & medical segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the nonwoven - industrial membranes market. The pharmaceutical sector is vast with a high inflow of leading chemical companies. It is the second-largest application segment of the global market for nonwoven - industrial membranes. As many pharmaceutical processes use toxic chemicals, the need for a clean workspace is a priority that has created a good market for air filters, where industrial membranes have a key role to play. The pharmaceutical industry involves a wide range of production processes, ranging from simple chemical synthesis to complex drug production that requires separation equipment. Nonwoven - industrial membranes find widespread applications in the biopharmaceutical industry as its products and their intermediates are susceptible to degradation due to heat and chemical treatment, making it difficult to separate those using alternate technologies. The harvesting of cells or recuperation of biomass is an important step in the process of fermentation, especially when manufacturing products, such as antibiotics. Filtration improves production as well as reduces the operator's workload and maintenance costs. Membranes are also a standard part of industrial production lines for enzymes. They are used for concentrating enzymes prior to their use in other processes according to the requirements. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary3.1 Introduction 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Nonwoven - Industrial Membrane Market4.2 Nonwoven - Industrial Membrane Market, by Module Type and Country, 20194.3 Nonwoven - Industrial Membrane Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Use in Filtration Applications5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Non-Woven Fabric Products5.2.1.3 Increasing Importance of Water and Wastewater Treatment5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Availability of Raw Materials and High Energy Costs5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Proliferation of New Technologies5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Membranes in Emerging Economies5.2.3.3 Increasing Awareness of Waste Management in the Pharmaceutical Industry5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Performance-To-Cost Balancing Concern for Small Manufacturers5.2.4.2 Lifespan of Membranes5.2.4.3 Volatility in Raw Material Prices5.3 YC, YCc Shift 6 Industry Trends 6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.2.2 Prominent Companies6.2.3 Small & Medium Enterprises6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry6.4 Separation Techniques (Filtration Technologies)6.4.1 Introduction6.4.2 Reverse Osmosis6.4.3 Ultrafiltration (Uf)6.4.4 Microfiltration6.4.5 Nanofiltration(Nf)6.4.6 Gas Separation6.4.7 Dialysis6.4.8 Pervaporation6.4.9 Others 7 Impact of Covid-19 on Non-Woven - Industrial Membrane Market 8 Non-Woven-Industrial Membrane Market, by Module Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Tubular Membranes8.3 Spiral-Wound Membranes8.4 Plate & Frame (Pf)8.5 Hollow Fiber Membranes 9 Nonwoven-Industrial Membrane Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment9.3 Pharmaceutical & Medical9.4 Food & Beverage Processing9.5 Chemical Processing9.6 Industrial Gas Processing9.7 Others 10 Non-Woven-Industrial Membranes Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 Apac10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 China to Be the Largest Market in Apac10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Government Investments to Propel the Market in Japan10.2.3 South Korea10.2.3.1 Market Growth Supported by Government's Investments for Smart Water Management10.2.4 India10.2.4.1 India to Be the Fastest-Growing Market in Apac10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Investments in Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure to Propel the Market10.2.6 Rest of Apac10.3 North America10.3.1 US10.3.1.1 the Largest Market for Nonwoven - Industrial Membrane in North America10.3.2 Canada10.3.2.1 Growing End-Use Industries, Such as Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Food & Beverage Driving the Market10.3.3 Mexico10.3.3.1 Growing Need for Wastewater Treatment Propelling the Demand for Nonwoven Industrial Membranes10.4 Europe10.4.1 Germany10.4.1.1 Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage Segments Propelling the Demand for Nonwoven - Industrial Membranes10.4.2 UK10.4.2.1 Market Growth Supported by the Increase in Expenditure on Packaged Food & Beverage Products10.4.3 Russia10.4.3.1 Government Investments in Infrastructural Development Boosting Market Growth10.4.4 France10.4.4.1 France to Be the Fastest-Growing Market in Europe10.4.5 Spain10.4.5.1 Increasing Food & Beverage Exports Propelling Market Growth10.4.6 Italy10.4.6.1 Market Growth Supported by Vast Pharmaceutical Industry10.4.7 Rest of Europe10.5 Middle East & Africa10.5.1 UAE10.5.1.1 UAE to Be the Fastest Growing Country in the Middle East & African Nonwoven - Industrial Membrane10.5.2 Saudi Arabia10.5.2.1 Chemical Processing Industry Providing Opportunities for Market Growth10.5.3 South Africa10.5.3.1 Growing Need for Fresh Water to Support Market Growth10.5.4 Turkey10.5.4.1 Turkey to Dominate Non-Woven - Industrial Membrane Market in Middle East & Africa10.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa10.6 South America10.6.1 Brazil10.6.1.1 Brazil to Lead the Market in South America10.6.2 Argentina10.6.2.1 Government Regulations for Wastewater Treatment Driving Demand for Non-Woven - Industrial Membranes10.6.3 Rest of South America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.1 Competitive Scenario11.1.1 Merger & Acquisition11.1.2 Expansion & Investment11.1.3 New Product Development11.1.4 Joint Ventures & Partnerships11.2 Competitive Evaluation Matrix11.2.1 Overview11.2.1.1 Star11.2.1.2 Emerging Leaders11.2.1.3 Pervasive11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies11.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio11.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence 12 Company Profiles12.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo12.2 Berry Global Inc.12.3 Glatfelter12.4 Dupont12.5 Toray Industries Inc.12.6 Lydall, Inc.12.7 Fitesa12.8 Johns Manville12.9 Twe Group12.10 Freudenberg Group12.11 3M Company12.12 Asahi Kasei Corporation12.13 Fiberweb ( India) Ltd.12.14 Other Players12.14.1 Exxonmobil12.14.2 Hollingsworth & Vose12.14.3 Bondex, Inc.12.14.4 Great Lakes Filters12.14.5 Fibertex Nonwovens A/S12.14.6 Hydroweb GmbH12.14.7 Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd. 13 Appendix

