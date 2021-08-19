Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market | $ 8.75 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the non-photo personalized gifts market to grow by USD 8.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the non-photo personalized gifts market to grow by USD 8.75 billion, at over 9% CAGR during 2021-2025.

The non-photo personalized gifts market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing gifting culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations.

The Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market is segmented by product (decoration, wearables & accessories, kitchenware & tableware, stationery & greeting cards, and others), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growing popularity of private-label brands will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The non-photo personalized gifts market covers the following areas:

Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market SizingNon-photo Personalized Gifts Market ForecastNon-photo Personalized Gifts Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Apollo Global Management Inc.

Card Factory Plc

Cimpress Plc

Enesco LLC

Hallmark Licensing LLC

PersonalizationMall.com LLC

Redbubble Ltd.

Sixty Stores Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

Zazzle Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Wearables and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Decoration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Kitchenware and tableware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Stationery and greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

