Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market | $ 8.75 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the non-photo personalized gifts market to grow by USD 8.75 billion, at over 9% CAGR during 2021-2025.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report Now!
The non-photo personalized gifts market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing gifting culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations.
The Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market is segmented by product (decoration, wearables & accessories, kitchenware & tableware, stationery & greeting cards, and others), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growing popularity of private-label brands will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The non-photo personalized gifts market covers the following areas:
Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market SizingNon-photo Personalized Gifts Market ForecastNon-photo Personalized Gifts Market Analysis
Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41377
Companies Mentioned
- Apollo Global Management Inc.
- Card Factory Plc
- Cimpress Plc
- Enesco LLC
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- PersonalizationMall.com LLC
- Redbubble Ltd.
- Sixty Stores Ltd.
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Zazzle Inc.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Gift Card Market - Global gift card market is segmented by Type (E-gift cards and Physical gift cards) and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market - Global photo printing and merchandise market is segmented by device (desktop and mobile), distribution channel (online, retail, and kiosk), product (photo only, wall decor, photo cards, photo gifts, and calendars), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Wearables and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Decoration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Kitchenware and tableware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Stationery and greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Apollo Global Management Inc.
- Card Factory Plc
- Cimpress NV
- Enesco LLC
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- PersonalizationMall.com LLC
- Redbubble Ltd.
- Sixty Stores Ltd.
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Zazzle Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: www.technavio.com/report/non-photo-personalized-gifts-market-industry-analysisNewsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/non-photo-personalized-gifts-market
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-photo-personalized-gifts-market---8-75-bn-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301358324.html
SOURCE Technavio