Non-Linear Resistors Market Report 2021: Asia Pacific To Register The Fastest Growth As Electronic Circuits To Continue Dominating The Market - Forecast To 2029

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Linear Resistors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Linear Resistors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing Use of Electronic Circuits to Boost the Non-Linear Resistors MarketThe non-linear resistors market worldwide is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029

Non-linear resistors market worldwide is witnessing tremendous growth since the past few years with growth in electronic circuits market. The major use of electronic circuits in consumer electronics products driving the growth for the market. Non-Linear resistors have various benefits such as compact size, stability, good tolerance and effective in reducing heat dissipation.

The growing demand for electronic circuits in various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive and others helps the non-linear resistors market to grow. Due to all these factors, we are expecting huge growth in non-linear resistors market during the forecast period. Electronic Circuits to Continue Dominating the MarketIn 2020, the electronic circuits segment contributing to over 60% of the total revenue generated worldwide led the overall non-linear resistors market. The electronic circuit is composed of various components such as resistors, transistors, inductors, capacitors, conductive wires or traces and others. The electronic circuits segment is growing due to wide application of electronic circuits in consumer electronic products.

Other than consumer electronic products, electronic circuits have wide application in other products also such as renewable energy sectors, automotive products and others. As a result of all these factors, electronic circuits will continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest GrowthNon-linear resistors market is led by Asia Pacific. In 2020, the regional market accounted for nearly 30% of the total revenue generated worldwide. The market here primarily backed by China and India having high spending on electronics products as well as huge consumer base.

Asia Pacific is set to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. Rapidly growing disposable income, growth in adopting technology and increasing demand for consumer electronics products in the region are the major factors supporting the growth of the market. On account of these factors, Asia Pacific will grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.Some of the prominent players operating in the non-linear resistors market include AEP Components, Micronova group, Lucas-Nulle GmbH, Murata Manufacturing, Vetco Electronics, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., TT Electronics Plc, Queen Mao Electronic Co., Ltd., KOA Speer Electronics Inc, ohmite manufacturing company among others.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Preface Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Market Snapshot: Global NLR Market Chapter 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Introduction3.2 Market Dynamics3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 20203.4 Market Positioning of Key NLR Vendors, 2020 Chapter 4 Global Non-Linear Resistors (NLR) Market, by Product Type4.1 Overview4.1.1 Global NLR Market Value Share, by Product Type, 2020 & 2029 (Value, %)4.2 Voltage-Dependent Resistor4.2.1 Global Voltage-Dependent Resistor Market Value, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)4.3 Positive Temperature Coefficient Thermistors4.4 Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors4.5 Light-Dependent Resistor Chapter 5 Global Non-Linear Resistors (NLR) Market, by Application5.1 Overview5.1.1 Global NLR Market Value Share, by Application, 2020 & 2029 (Value, %)5.2 Electrical Networks5.3 Electronic Circuits Chapter 6 North America Non-Linear Resistors (NLR) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)6.1 Overview6.2 North America NLR Market Analysis, by Product Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)6.3 North America NLR Market Analysis, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)6.4 North America NLR Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)6.4.1 Market Analysis6.4.2 U.S.6.4.3 Rest of North America Chapter 7 Europe Non-Linear Resistors (NLR) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn) Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Non-Linear Resistors (NLR) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn) Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Non-Linear Resistors (NLR) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn) Chapter 10 Company Profiles

AEP Components

Micronova group

Lucas-Nulle GmbH

Murata Manufacturing

Vetco Electronics

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

TT Electronics Plc

Queen Mao Electronic Co. Ltd.

KOA Speer Electronics Inc

Ohmite Manufacturing Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vb5i55

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-linear-resistors-market-report-2021-asia-pacific-to-register-the-fastest-growth-as-electronic-circuits-to-continue-dominating-the-market---forecast-to-2029-301283275.html

SOURCE Research and Markets