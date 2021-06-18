Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market|$ 22.95 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025|17000 Technavio Research Reports
The non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 22.95 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
The report on the non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of people with type 2 diabetes, the growing prevalence of diabetes among people aged 6-19 and 35-50, and the recent product approvals.
The non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the recent product approvals as one of the prime reasons driving the non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market covers the following areas:
Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market SizingNon-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market ForecastNon-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Johnson and Johnson
- Merck KGaA
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk AS
- Sanofi SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- DPP4 inhibitor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- GLP-1 receptor agonist - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- SGLT2 inhibitor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Johnson and Johnson
- Merck KGaA
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk AS
- Sanofi SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
