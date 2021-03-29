Non-Alcoholic Beer Trailblazer, Partake Brewing, Expands To An Additional 11 States And Washington D.C.

Award-Winning Beer Brand Fuels Rapid Growth with Expansion in its Mission to Transform the Non-Alcoholic Category CALGARY, AB, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Category leader in the non-alcoholic beer space, Partake Brewing , announced today its second...

CALGARY, AB, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Category leader in the non-alcoholic beer space, Partake Brewing , announced today its second major expansion plan to further its U.S. footprint. The North American low-calorie, low-carbohydrate craft non-alcoholic beer launched in the U.S. in December 2020. Due to high demand following Partake's entrance into the American market, Partake craft beer is now available in Southern California, Colorado, Connecticut, Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C. and nationally online.

Partake's expansion is supported by its highly valued distribution partners, including Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits , Classic Beverage Company , Breakthru Beverage Group , Imperial Beverage , Penn Beer , Resort Beverage , Ambiente Beverage , Dynamo Distributing , and the portfolio under Sheehan Family Companies - Craft Connecticut , Craft New Hampshire , Hunterdon Brewing Company , and Legends Distributing .

"This is a thrilling time for Partake Brewing and we are proud to work with both our retail and distribution partners to redefine the non-alcoholic category and continue to deliver on our market position as a leading North American non-alcoholic craft beer," said Ted Fleming, Partake Brewing Founder and CEO. "After an accelerated year of sales growth, the addition of these important U.S. markets provides us with an opportunity to meet the consumer's growing interest and demand for non-alcoholic offerings while providing an unparalleled drinking experience."

Partake is available in more than 5,000 retail locations and can be found in Total Wine, Whole Foods Pacific Northwest, Wegmans, BevMo!, Ralphs, Vons, and Pavilions.

"Partake Brewing is a trusted partner and we are excited to offer their range of great tasting, low calorie craft beer to meet the ever changing needs of our customers," said Nick Funchion, President and Chief Operating Officer of Penn Beer. "We're seeing many consumers opting to make healthier choices and seeking a non-alcoholic beer option to complement their current alcohol consumption habits."

Last December, Partake announced its first foray into the U.S. market with distribution in Arizona, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington. Today's announcement also comes on the heels of the brand's recent $4 million Series A funding round led by CircleUp Growth Partners .

Partake was established in 2017 to offer people a variety of great-tasting, non-alcoholic craft beers suitable for any occasion or location. Beer inspired by enjoying the moment, not the alcohol. Partake was founded by Fleming after a diagnosis of Crohn's Disease led him to give up alcohol. To maintain the social connection and interaction that comes from socially drinking Fleming turned to non-alcoholic beer. However, he found that variety and taste were often missing from the NAB offerings available. This ultimately inspired him to brew his own, giving consumers a variety of great-tasting, non-alcoholic craft beers suitable for any occasion or location.

Partake currently offers PALE, IPA, BLONDE, RED, DARK (U.S.), STOUT ( Canada) and limited seasonal editions. Consumers consistently seek out Partake for its exceptional taste, unmatched calorie count (10-30 calories per can), vegan all-natural ingredients and brewing process.

As a recipient of numerous international awards for high-quality product and innovation, including a Gold Medal at the World Beer Awards for Best Non-Alcoholic Beer, Partake is a leader in the North American non-alcoholic craft beer industry.

For any press inquiries, please contact the below:

United States: KLG PR, partake@klgpr.com

Canada: Praxis PR ( Tyonna Shears), tyonna@praxispr.ca , 416-897-0472

About Partake Brewing At Partake, we are beer lovers first. We're on a mission to transform the non-alcoholic beer experience so fellow beer lovers can enjoy great tasting beer that pairs perfectly with every occasion, no matter the reason for cutting back on alcohol. Partake Brewing has become a leader in craft non-alcoholic beer in North America with distribution in major retailers across Canada and the United States. Brewed using a proprietary process, Partake Brewing is praised by customers for its unique combination of exceptional flavour, classic styles, and game-changing nutritionals.

