Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. Expands Use Of Cloud-Based Charles River IMS

Charles River Development, a State Street company, announced that Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Nomura), a leading Japanese asset manager with approximately US$607 Billion AUM*, headquartered in Tokyo, is expanding their use of the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS). Nomura will implement Charles River's strategic cloud solution on Microsoft ® Azure and adopt Charles River's post-trade capabilities to further consolidate and simplify their investment operations.

"Managing our post-trade operations on Charles River IMS will help us to minimise operational risk and reduce technology overhead by enabling efficient matching and settlement," said Nobuyuki Taguchi, Senior Managing Director, Nomura. "With the platform deployed via SaaS, we can easily access advantages including continuous upgrades, access to new functionality and scalability that will accommodate increasing trading volumes as we continue to expand our investment products."

"Nomura has been a long-term Charles River client and we are delighted to be extending our partnership this year," said Cameron Field, Managing Director - Asia Pacific, Charles River Development. "Our SaaS solution helps investment firms like Nomura position for future growth with a cloud-native platform that centers innovation, streamlines operations, and integrates seamlessly with third party providers."

About Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.Nomura Asset Management is a leading investment management firm, and the core company within the Investment Management Division of the Nomura Group, serving retail and institutional investors worldwide. Nomura Asset Management is a major presence in the global investment industry, especially within Japan and Asia, with total assets under management of approximately US$607 Billion as of 31 December 2020*. Nomura Asset Management aims to be the trusted asset management firm of choice for all its clients by offering an unrivalled level of investment expertise and customer service. http://global.nomura-am.co.jp/

About Charles River, A State Street CompanyInvestment firms, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds and insurers in more than 30 countries rely on Charles River's front and middle office investment management platform to manage more than US$30 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street's middle and back office capabilities, Charles River's cloud-deployed software technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha℠. The Charles River Investment Management Solution ( Charles River IMS) is designed to automate and simplify the institutional investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River's growing partner ecosystem enables clients to seamlessly access external data and analytics, applications and liquidity venues that support the unique demands of their product and asset class mix. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we serve clients globally with more than 1,000 employees in 11 regional offices. (Statistics as of February 2021)

About State Street CorporationState Street Corporation (STT) - Get Report is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion** in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

**Assets under management as of December 31, 2020 includes approximately $75 billion of assets with respect to SPDR ® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

