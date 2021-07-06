Nominations Open For 2021 Rabobank North America Leadership Awards

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabobank is seeking nominations for its annual North America Leadership Awards, which recognize North American Food & Agribusiness (F&A) companies that excel in industry stewardship, sustainability and innovation.

The awards are unlike any other in the F&A industry, showcasing those companies - from large corporates to fast-growing young businesses - that are making a pivotal impact on the market and revolutionizing their sectors. The awards also recognize companies' continued response to the pandemic and contain a set of social responsibility criteria focused on employee and community efforts, as well as the promotion of social equality.

"As the world has faced and overcome tremendous challenges, the way companies showcase leadership and excellence is now very much focused on adaptability, innovation, and service towards clients and communities," said Paul Beiboer, CEO, Rabobank North America. "We look forward to again recognizing remarkable organizations in North American Food & Agriculture this year that have displayed commendable leadership, drive, and positive social impact."

Company nominations for the 2021 Awards across the three categories below will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 06, 2021 and must include highlighted initiatives and achievements from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Nominees are screened through extensive research using publicly available information and reviewed by an independent judging panel of esteemed individuals across industry, academia and the public sector.

Award Categories

Companies operating in the F&A industry in the United States, Canada, or Mexico may either nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party for one or more of the awards. Please click on the links below to access the nomination forms.

Rabobank's overarching Award for Excellence in Food & Ag Leadership recognizes a large-scale market leader in North America that has demonstrated great and lasting impact in its sector. The winner will have:

Achieved significant success in building, rejuvenating or expanding business within the broad food, beverages, or agribusiness supply chain;

Responsibly ensured the wellbeing of its employees, customers, and local communities and demonstrated environmental stewardship, model corporate citizenship, and a track record of meeting social commitments;

Been recognized as setting standards of excellence within the industry;

Demonstrated diversity in the composition of its governance body/executive team and has commitments to diversity and inclusion initiatives

The 2020 Rabobank Award for Excellence in Food & Ag Leadership was awarded to PepsiCo, a leading global food and beverage company whose "Winning with Purpose" vision is reflected across its numerous achievements in: corporate responsibility; product innovation; commitment to advancing racial equality initiatives; and advancements in renewable energy usage and sustainable packaging.

The Rabobank Award for Leadership in Sustainability recognizes a high-impact market leader that has taken unique and remarkable steps towards business, environmental, social and governance sustainability. The winner will have:

Demonstrated successful alignment between sustainability strategy and core business priorities and performance with defined and transparent sustainability guidelines and commitments;

Developed leading programs and/or initiatives aimed at improving business, environmental, social and governance sustainability;

Been a model corporate citizen and recognized as setting standards of excellence within the industry;

Demonstrated diversity in the composition of its governance body/executive team and has commitments to diversity and inclusion initiatives

General Mills received the 2020 Rabobank Award for Leadership in Sustainability for being an industry leader in its bold regenerative agriculture projects, sustainable sourcing, reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and commitment to 100% renewable energy in its operations by 2030.

The Rabobank Award for Emerging Leadership in Innovation recognizes a fast-growing young company that addresses issues in the food, beverage or agribusiness space in a new and innovative way. The winner will have:

Operated in the industry for 10 years or less;

Demonstrated a distinct innovation in the food and agriculture supply chain and/or offered a significant new choice, value, and/or convenience to customers;

Been a model corporate citizen and demonstrated commitments to diversity and inclusion initiatives;

Demonstrated strong financial performance/investor interest and potential for market expansion

The 2020 Rabobank Award for Emerging Leadership in Innovation was given to Imperfect Foods a company with a mission to eliminate food waste and build a better food system for everyone by delivering "imperfect" produce and grocery items directly to consumers through its ecommerce platform.

Rabobank's 2021 Award winners will be notified in October and invited to be honored at the bank's annual Food & Agribusiness Summit hosted on December 2, 2021, where they will be announced and publicly recognized.

