Nominations Now Open For Loggerhead Marinelife Center's Thirteenth Annual Go Blue Awards

JUNO BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) is now accepting nominations for the prestigious and thirteenth annual Go Blue Awards. The hybrid event will take place on Friday, October 22, 2021, in LMC's new event space and online. This year's keynote speaker is the world-renowned, Dr. Sylvia Earle, who is the President and Chairman of Mission Blue and The Sylvia Earle Alliance.

In 2020, the Center received a record-breaking number of nominations both domestically and internationally from countries, including Argentina, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico, Mozambique, Thailand and the Bahamas. It's anticipated that the 2021 nominee pool, in the following award categories, will surpass last year's count.

The Go Blue Awards Distinct Categories

Lifetime Achievement: The Eleanor Fletcher Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a person who exemplifies a lifelong, extraordinary commitment to marine conservation through their work or volunteer activities similar to LMC Founder Eleanor Fletcher .

recognizes a person who exemplifies a lifelong, extraordinary commitment to marine conservation through their work or volunteer activities similar to LMC Founder . Volunteerism: The Blue Ambassador of the Year Award will recognize a person who has made significant contributions to ocean conservation through volunteer-related activities.

will recognize a person who has made significant contributions to ocean conservation through volunteer-related activities. Work/Career: The Blue Friend of the Year Award recognizes a person who has made significant contributions to ocean conservation through work-related activities.

recognizes a person who has made significant contributions to ocean conservation through work-related activities. Youth: The Blue Hatchling Youth Award recognizes students up to and including 12 th grade who have made significant contributions to marine conservation through volunteer-related activities.

recognizes students up to and including 12 th grade who have made significant contributions to marine conservation through volunteer-related activities. Business/Corporate: The Blue Business of the Year Award will recognize a business that has made outstanding contributions toward promoting conservation or restoration of marine life or ecosystems through their practices, products or technology.

will recognize a business that has made outstanding contributions toward promoting conservation or restoration of marine life or ecosystems through their practices, products or technology. Nonprofit: The Blue Nonprofit of the Year Award will recognize a nonprofit that has made outstanding contributions toward promoting conservation or restoration of marine life or ecosystems through their practices, products or technology.

"Every year, it becomes a greater challenge for our judges to select the winners," said LMC Board Chairman, Brian Waxman. "All nominees are inspirations in their field and serve a great purpose in protecting our oceans and marine life."

Nominees are reviewed by an esteemed panel of independent judges who review the submitted criteria to choose finalists and eventual category winners. This year's judges and former judges include Sally Murray, daughter of LMC Founder, Eleanor Fletcher; Susan Murray, Oceana U.S. Pacific deputy vice president and granddaughter of Eleanor Fletcher; Fabien Cousteau, aquanaut, oceanographic explorer, conservationist and documentary filmmaker; Gary & Brenda Adkison, U.S. Shark Foundation; and Greg Marshall, marine biologist and filmmaker. Also, Dr. Edith Widder, Ocean Research & Conservation Association; Paul Nicklen, acclaimed National Geographic photographer, biologist and conservationist; Cristina Mittermier, contributing photographer, speaker, and explorer for National Geographic, Joel Sartore, long-time contributing photographer to National Geographic and founder of the Photo Ark; and Brian Skerry, award-winning National Geographic photographer.

Submit a deserving nominee! To nominate a person or business, please visit marinelife.org/goblue . Submissions close on Friday, September 3, 2021. Finalists will be announced later that month virtually.

About the Keynote SpeakerEarle is the subject of the Emmy Award winning Netflix documentary, Mission Blue, and the recipient of more than 100 national and international honors and awards, including being named TIME Magazine's first "Hero for the Planet," a "Living Legend" by the Library of Congress, the 2014 UNEP "Champion of the Earth," Glamour Magazine's 2014 "Woman of the Year," and being a member of the Netherlands Order of the Golden Ark. Additional accolades include the 2009 TED Prize, the Walter Cronkite Award, the 1996 Explorers Club Medal, the Royal Geographic Society 2011 Patron's Medal, and the National Geographic 2013 Hubbard Medal.

Loggerhead Marinelife CenterLoggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) is a nonprofit sea turtle research, rehabilitation and educational institution that promotes conservation of ocean ecosystems with a focus on threatened and endangered sea turtles. The Center features an on-site hospital, research laboratory, educational exhibits and aquariums, and also operates the Juno Beach Pier, which hosts world-class angling and sightseeing. Situated on one of the world's most important sea turtle nesting beaches, Loggerhead Marinelife Center is open daily and hosts over 350,000 guests free of charge each year. The Center's conservation team works with 90 local and international organizations across six continents to form partnerships and share conservation initiatives and best practices that are core to its mission of ocean conservation. The Center is expanding and has launched its Waves of Progress capital expansion campaign, designed to accelerate and amplify LMC's conservation and education impact. When complete, the facility will offer one of the world's most advanced and unique experiences for guests and scientific partners. For more information, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.

