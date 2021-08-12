Nomad Temporary Housing Achieves Highest Average Score, And Highest Net Satisfaction Score In The 27th Annual 2021 Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Temporary Housing is honored to have achieved the highest average score amongst US temporary housing companies, according to the 2021 Nationwide Relocating Employees Survey. This annual survey of thousands of relocating employees was conducted by Trippel Survey & Research LLC.

This is one of over forty-five client awards, or top industry rankings, that Nomad has achieved in the last five years. Nomad also was ranked #1 in Highest Average Score in the same survey in 2020, and has achieved a #1 ranking from Trippel Survey eight times since 2013.

"The Nomad team is thrilled to have achieved the highest average score, and the highest net satisfaction score in the 2021 Trippel Research survey. The associates in all of our global offices strive to deliver industry leading service, consistently, around the world. After eight #1 rankings since 2013, we thank our clients and guests that have recognized the dependability of service delivery at Nomad," states Gavan James, CEO and founder of Nomad. Further, James adds, "This honor extends to the hundreds of quality firms we call Nomad Certified Partners. These companies and their employees adhere to the high Nomad standards of service delivery, every day."

About Nomad: Employing an impressive combination of technology and personalized customer care that utilizes an award-winning sourcing technology, Nomad offers a single point of contact for clients booking within their network of over 1800 partners. With regional global offices serving our clients from San Diego, Phoenix, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, Nomad offers thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to guests in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand. Our top clients report Nomad's service delivery is a step above any other global serviced accommodation brand. For more information, please visit www.nomadtemphousing.com.

CONTACT: Gavan James Nomad Temporary Housing 619.313.4300 gjames@nomadtemphousing.com www.nomadtemphousing.com

